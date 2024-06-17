Astral Survivor is a new anime survivors game out now

Check it out on the App Store and Google Play!

If you're hankering for a new survivors-like, and you've somehow managed to make your way through genre-defining Vampire Survivors and that's simply not enough for you, then why not check out the newly-released Astral Survivor?

In a world now devoid of Starblade heroes, a goddess known as Kala has to overcome hordes of enemies and reclaim her divine power by defeating a series of trials. Astral Survivor challenges you to step into the shoes of a wide cast of goddesses to unite and save the Astral realm.

Astral Survivor is interesting in that you only play a single character. But for each battle, you can summon a temporary companion limited to that session. This is where your cast of other goddesses come in, and who you'll need to help you fight through the requisite hordes of enemies vying for your blood.

Strange to think there was a time only a few years ago before games like Survivor.io and Vampire Survivors had made their way to mobile. The survivors-like genre, popularised but not created by Vampire Survivors, is quite a natural fit for mobile, which is undoubtedly why it's booming right now.

And while Astral Survivor arguably doesn't do much to stand out from the crowd, for those looking to have a bit of cutesy animesque flavour to their slaughtering of hordes of enemies, this is sure to be suitable.

