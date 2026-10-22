Cut the Rope Remastered brings the classic puzzler to iOS and Android this winter

Cut the Rope Remastered brings the classic puzzler to iOS and Android

Previously Apple Arcade-exclusive, it's now in pre-registration for regular storefronts

Enjoy the greatest hits of the series and a pre-registration discount!

For anyone who was a youngster in the early 2010s, a trip to the local Apple Store wasn't complete without getting your grubby fingers all over the iPads and iPhones to play the latest mobile games. Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride and, of course, Cut the Rope, all made us promise that this Christmas we'd finally get that smartphone we'd been wishing for.

So, it seems only fitting that December 3rd will see the return of at least one of those classics, as Cut the Rope Remastered comes to iOS and Android! Previously only available via Apple Arcade, it's already racked up a whopping 50 million installs, and now will be available as a one-time purchase with a special pre-registration discount.

Roped in

Cut the Rope Remastered fortunately doesn't interfere with the core gameplay loop, you'll still be tasked with feeding Om Nom his delicious candy by slicing through the strings holding them up in tactical order.

And Cut the Rope Remastered, despite the name, also doesn't just focus on the original game in the series. You'll find levels drawn from throughout the franchise's history, offering puzzle challenge and fun in equal measure. All ad-free and with new mechanics and worlds to explore as you progress.

With new, exclusive levels featuring Om Nom's family too, Cut the Rope Remastered is no simple refresh of the original, but a wholly worthwhile addition to the series. So, keep your eyes peeled for the arrival of Cut the Rope Remastered to iOS and Android on December 3rd!

But December is still a while to wait. So what do you do if you need something to tide you over ahead of launch? Why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, our choice list of the most interesting recent launches to try!