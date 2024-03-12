K-Pop stars praise upcoming RPG ASTRA: Knights of Veda in new video

Pre-register to receive rewards when the game launches

HYBE, a Korean entertainment company, has announced that its upcoming mobile RPG ASTRA: Knights of Veda will launch on April 2nd. The game is now open for pre-registration. Several big names in the music industry helped HYBE with the announcements.

In celebration of the launch of the game's pre-registration phase, the game’s developer unveiled a video in which K-Pop stars from bands like SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM praise the upcoming fantasy title. HOSHI from SEVENTEEN can even be heard in a new song on the Knights of Veda soundtrack. You can now listen to ASTRA: Knights of Veda OST Goddess of Despair on all major music streaming platforms.

ASTRA: Knights of Veda is a medieval fantasy side-scrolling combat RPG. The Mad King’s tyranny shrouds the land in pain and darkness. A new Master of the Book emerges and, guided by Veda's wings, embarks on a journey to save the kingdom. The game features tactical side-scrolling action. You'll utilize various skills to take down monsters, including the power of the Stars.

In ASTRA: Knights of Veda, you can choose to battle evil on your own or raise the banners and gather allies for team-based combat. Either way, it's up to you to defeat hordes of the undead and stop Magnus the Mad King.

If you pre-register, you’ll gain access to a Launch Support Box filled with rewards such as the enchanting Mist Deer Necklace and magical Mist Deer Ring.

ASTRA: Knights of Veda is available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. You can also add the game to your Wishlist on Steam.