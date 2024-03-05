ASTRA: Knights of Veda opens pre-registration sign-ups, with a special trailer to hype up its launch next month

You'll get a Launch Support Box if you sign up

Publisher HYBE IM and developer FLINT have announced that pre-registration sign-ups are now open for ASTRA: Knights of Veda, letting you get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches. As always, signing up during the pre-registration phase should reward you with special in-game goodies, which include a Launch Support Box with the Mist Deer Necklace and Mist Deer Ring.

During the pre-registration phase for ASTRA: Knights of Veda, you can look forward to scoring special treats as well once the sign-ups hit one million. For now, the MORPG invites you to discover the lore behind the realm of Planis ahead of its official launch this April. A special teaser trailer should hype up the launch even more, which you can check out below:

For now, you can join in on the pre-registration celebrations with K-Pop stars from HYBE. Plus, if you're looking to immerse yourself in the game's vibes while you wait, you can listen to SEVENTEEN member HOSHI's theme song for the OST titled "Goddess of Despair" on all major streaming platforms.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for ASTRA: Knights of Veda on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.