Oxytone is a relaxing puzzler to get your mind off fast-paced life

If you're looking to escape the fast pace of everyday life, OxGames’ Oxytone is the perfect title as it immerses you in a tranquil and hypnotising world. This slow-paced puzzle adventure invites you to rotate hexagonal tiles, each tangled with intricate paths, creating a meditative experience that will disintegrate all that mental fatigue you’ve built up.

In Oxytone, you're not just solving puzzles - you're embarking on a special adventure within your mind. Designed to provide a peaceful getaway, the game offers a serene atmosphere that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day of work.

And if you're looking for a challenge, you won’t be disappointed either. Oxytone comes with 99 distinctive levels, each vastly different from the other. There are also 12 colourful themes to unlock as well as 12 intricately curated maps. The title has something for casual players as well as puzzle enthusiasts.

Through innovative combinations, you must chart the longest path in order to gain the highest score possible. Every move you make is critical, requiring thoughtful strategy, planning, and perfect execution. You have the option to discard tiles that don't fit your current layout, but be mindful because doing so reduces your pool of available tiles. The pool can then be replenished only after guiding paths through tiles six times.

Sound plays a crucial role in Oxytone, enhancing your experience multi-fold. Playing with headphones is highly recommended if you wish to fully captivate yourself and enjoy the game's soothing yet powerful sound design. A beautiful soundstage is created which not only relaxes you but also heightens your sense of achievement.

Is this something you're looking for? Then download Oxytone by clicking on the link below. While the game may be free-to-play, the entire version must be purchased for $5.99 or your local equivalent.