Pixel Cup Ultimate brings back retro-styled football action on mobile

Batovi Games Studio, the minds behind the popular Apple Arcade title Charrua Soccer, has just announced the release of their project, Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate. It's a football game that brings the excitement of retro-style arcade sports to your fingertips. Get ready to be transported back to the 80s and 90s as you engage in action-packed gameplay accompanied by pixel art graphics and a vibrant soundtrack.

In Pixel Cup Soccer, you can dive into friendly matches, participate in various tournaments, or embark on a career mode where you build and lead your own team to victory. Whether you prefer solo play or teaming up with a friend for some co-op or competitive matches, this game has you covered.

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate ?? has been released for iPhone/iPad devices! ???? Enjoy !!! ???????????? #soccer #football #ios #mobile pic.twitter.com/UJry32O35d — Pixel Cup Soccer - OUT NOW on Steam & Switch !! (@PixelCupSoccer) May 9, 2024

The controls are pretty straightforward as well, and all you have to do is move, pass, and shoot the ball. These are perfect for casual players, and if you're looking for something more realistic, you can also enable features such as charging and aiming your shots, directing corner kicks and throw-ins, shooting lobs, and executing slide tackles.

Career Mode is where Pixel Cup Soccer truly shines. You must build your team from scratch and climb up the ladder from League D, all the way up to the prestigious Club Global Cup. As the General Manager and Coach, you are in charge of making crucial decisions for your club, from customising team names and player rosters to designing shirt colours and club flags.

Competitions are diverse and exciting, featuring the Global Cup and Women's Global Cup, as well as regional tournaments like the American, European, Asian, and African Cups. You can even participate in the historic Global Cup 1930 or the OlymPixel Cup. The title also boasts challenging AI opponents, each with distinct playing styles reminiscent of iconic soccer tactics, such as Italy's Catenaccio or Brazil's Tiki-Taka.

Begin your journey by downloading Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate for $4.99 by clicking on the link below.