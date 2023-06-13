Grand Cross: Age of Titans, Netmarble's upcoming MMO RTS, will enter early access later this month

Netmarble has just revealed the release schedule for its upcoming 2D MMO RTS game, Grand Cross: Age of Titans. The title was first revealed during the 2023 Netmarble 1st New Games Media Showcase and is scheduled to enter early access on June 30th for Android. A global launch for both mobile and PC is planned for August.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans takes place in the distraught world of Skyna, which has been plagued by the army of Chaos. The campaign revolves around two protagonists, Mio and Eujin, who were called to the continent in order to meet Destina, the princess of the Skyna kingdom. Together, they must drive away the forces of evil and reclaim their land.

As wars take place all over the planet, players must command troops of Infantry, Archers, Cavalry, and Siege Weapons to turn the tide of battle. They can be coupled with Aerial Units and Ranged Archers to add another layer of strategy. But the meanest of them all is the Titan, a massive battle unit that is more powerful and destructive than the rest, absolutely decimating enemy formations regardless of the terrain.

In addition the main story, players can participate in multiple different modes such as Single Player stages, World (Field) and Capturing, Castle War, Server vs. Server War, Story Chapters and Territory Expansion, and Territory Customization.

Speaking about the game, Min-Suk Kang, PD of Netmarble F&C, said: “GRAND CROSS: AGE OF TITANS is a project that takes existing strategy games and animation graphics to the next level with distinguished strategic play. The game offers a variety of unique characters, animation graphics, combat, and innovative massive warfare content.”

Grand Cross: Age of Titans goes into early access for Android on June 30th. You can find out more about the game on the official website.