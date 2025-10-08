Ash of Gods: Redemption brings a massive combat overhaul to iOS and Android

Born again

New Reworked edition revamps combat with tactical freedom and improved AI

Offers both Vanilla and Reworked versions

Runs at 60 FPS with updated balance, visuals, and UI polish

Ash of Gods: Redemption has been around for seven years and was due a major upgrade. AurumDust has taken care of that thanks to the Reworked edition, an update that features redesigned combat, refined mechanics, and smoother performance. It’s not just a patch - the turn-based RPG has been reborn.

Ash of Gods: Redemption’s Reworked update shines for its complete combat overhaul. The grid-based battles are now faster and far more dynamic, with fresh movement mechanics allowing units to reposition multiple times per turn.

You’ll now have to plan ahead as the newly rebuilt enemy AI forces you to think outside the box. Refreshed skills, cards, and items mean no two fights will ever play out the same. Besides gameplay, Redemption comes with a visual boost as every battle runs at 60 FPS, which is double what the original ran at.

And it’s not just combat getting attention - the update includes UI and quality-of-life tweaks across the board, making the whole adventure easier on the eyes and smoother to navigate. On the hunt for something similar? Check out this list of the top strategy games to play on Android right now!

Not interested in these changes? Don’t worry. You’ve got the freedom to choose how to play. You can dive into the original Vanilla version for that classic experience or switch to the new Reworked mode to test your mettle against a smarter, more refined challenge.

Download Ash of Gods: Redemption now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is available for a premium of $9.49 or your local equivalent. Visit the official website for more information.

