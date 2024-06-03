Ash of Gods: Redemption begins closed beta testing for mobile

Try it now by pre-registering!

Ash of Gods: Redemption has opened closed beta-testing for its mobile port

The game, a story-based tactical RPG, is coming to Android

Developer Aurum Dust boasts of the game's difficulty and touch, challenging decisions

Ash of Gods: Redemption, the story-based tactical RPG from developer Aurum Dust, has begun closed beta testing for its upcoming mobile port. As announced earlier in the year, Ash of Gods will be making the jump to Android, although there's still no news on an iOS version.

Fans can join the game's closed beta test by pre-registering and signing up via the game's official Discord.

Ash of Gods: Redemption is a story-based tactical RPG that follows in the footsteps of spiritual predecessors like the Banner Saga. With perma-death for your limited pool of player characters and a set of challenging decisions to make as you explore the dark fantasy world of Terminum, Ash of Gods: Redemption is definitely one to watch.

You can check out the trailer for the original Ash of Gods below, although gameplay may change for the mobile port.

As it turns out, this port is not the first time Ash of Gods made the jump to mobile, as a spin-off called Ash of Gods: Tactics saw a release back in 2019. Although this newest port looks to present itself as a fully formed, yet handheld, version of the original game.

As we said before, while shades of the Banner Saga are clearly here, there are far worse games to take inspiration from. And we initially failed to note the sprinkling of more strange, esoteric fantasy that might appeal to classic CRPG fans of games like Planescape: Torment.

While we don't have any updates to offer on the game's release date, we can see that things are proceeding at pace with Aurum Dust.

