Ash of God: Redemption is now available on Google Play

AurumDust has just announced the release of Ash of Gods: Redemption on Android devices, offering you a chance to dive into a world torn apart by war and the disastrous Great Reaping. The mobile port was quite popular on PC, winning awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017. As you navigate through its complex narrative, you’ll make crucial decisions, and engage in turn-based battles in a world where even the main heroes can die.

The mobile adaptation of Ash of Gods: Redemption preserves all the elements that made the PC version a hit. You'll find a rich, deeply woven narrative, breathtaking artwork, and a captivating soundtrack. Given the smaller form factor, the UI has been tweaked to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience during battles and dialogues.

While the series has been around for a while, Redemption is actually the first full-length game to be set in Terminus, which is the series’ universe. You will step into the shoes of three distinct protagonists. Captain Thorn Brenin, bodyguard Lo Pheng, and scribe Hopper Rouley will be joined by others as you face reapers who wish to submerge the world in blood.

There are loads of games where your decisions have long-lasting consequences on the future. Ash of Gods: Redemption takes this one step forward as your choices may even lead to the main character’s death. This, however, isn’t the end - the narrative still pushes forward as all your previous choices and death continue to influence future events.

If this sounds like something up your alley, then download Ash of Gods: Redemption now on Google Play. It is a premium title, requiring a purchase of $9.99 or local equivalent. Visit the official website for more information.