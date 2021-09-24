Trigger-happy shooting, totally rad explosions, and jumping off planes in death-defying acts of valor - these are probably the first things that come to mind when anyone thinks about Call of Duty Mobile, but is there more to the action-packed mobile game than meets the eye?

Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision, the multiplayer shooter pits players against each other in thrilling 100-player battle royales and traditional 5v5 team-based combat. But more than the adrenaline-pumping matches, something else can get the heart going and engages like no other - a deep and immersive narrative.

As one of the most iconic genres that defined the gaming industry, First Person Shooters have been feeding adrenaline junkies since 1973’s Maze War. Things then escalated to Wolfenstein 3D (1992), Doom, and Counter-Strike (1999). Eventually, players began to want and demand more from their FPS games - larger arsenals of weapons, rowdy firefights, and more jaw-dropping graphics. Thankfully, smartphones answered the call (pun intended).

Maze War,1973

Call of Duty Mobile is a natural progression as players shifted from consoles and desktops to the comfort and mobility of their handheld devices. This massive movement simply expanded even more as China's mobile gaming industry provided more avenues for players to quench their thirst for all things FPS, and this includes both visuals and actual substance.

Enter the need for an engaging narrative. As more and more options emerge for mobile gamers to feed their FPS frenzy, one thing sets CODM apart in that it’s not just a flashy multiplayer shooter - it’s a shooter with a lot of heart. That heart comes in the form of a gripping plot, as Cpt. Price raced against time to rescue Sgt. Roach in the latest installment of the tale.

Refreshing and definitely surprising, the new plot effectively debunked the misconception that FPS games are all bark and no bite - in fact, a narrative as solid as this sets CODM apart from other titles in the genre with more fragmented experiences. At the end of the day, even after all the shooting and brawling, players still want to find meaning in their games, and a provocative storyline does just that. Just as some players say: this storyline of CODM can let me know where my bullet should go.

Now, as CODM looks to the future of mobile FPS, it’s clear that the game continues to be a global phenomenon because it doesn’t just stop at what works - it pushes the boundaries of what makes a game great. Players from across the globe engage in heated discussions and passionate stories because of their deep emotional connection with CODM, and this is partly due to the immersive narratives that blend seamlessly with the game’s action-centered gameplay.

