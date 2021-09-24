With the launch of the game for mobile devices, TiMi Studios has also rolled out a new Pokemon Unite patch 1.2.1.3 - which introduces major changes, with a lot of tweaks to stats. Along with the changes, a new battle pass and theme have also arrived.

In this article, we’ll talk about the changes in detail and what that might mean for the game. Until now, Pokemon Unite has received four patch updates but the latest promises significant changes.

Apart from the adjustments and information about the Battle Pass, it also includes details of upcoming events. Zirco Trading has also been improved by adding a few more features and, of course, bugs have been fixed.

Pokemon changes in patch 1.2.1.3

Absol

Cooldown reduced

Area of effect adjusted

Cooldown reduced

Duration of unstoppable condition, while the move is in use, is increased

As a speedster Pokemon, Absol can now utilise its Ultimate skill effectively as the cooldown is reduced along with adjusted AOE.

Zeraora

The number of attacks decreased

The damage of each attack increased

Increased the time between uses to make the move easier to use

The number of attacks in the Wild Charge combo will now increase even if the player performs a basic attack while using Spark

Cooldown reduced

Damage taken while using this move is reduced

As a melee Pokemon, faster movement with insane damage is necessary. The nerf to Slash might result in lower pick rates as the number of attacks is decreased. However, Wild Charge will become available sooner which will help ganking during a team fight.

Charizard

Target(s) affected by the burn adjusted

Movement speed increase strengthened

Cooldown reduced

Has the user grab a Pokémon from the opposing team and slam it onto the ground from the air. For a short time afterwards, the user can move freely over obstacles. While this Unite Move is being used, the user’s basic attacks deal increased damage and leave opposing Pokémon burned. In addition, when the user deals damage to an opposing Pokémon, the user recovers HP.

Unite Move charge rate decreased

Fixed a bug affecting the possible timing for ending this move

This move has been changed to the following:

Charizard struggled to move around the map while using any of its skills, making it vulnerable to enemy ganks. While using Flamethrower, it can now gain movement speed and use Fire Blast again in a short period of time. The Unite Move’s mechanics have changed, Charizard to move through obstacles.

How is Charizard doing? Check out our Pokemon Unite tier list!

Venusaur

Damage reduction increased

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Cooldown reduced

Movement speed increase strengthened

Venusaur fell behind as a ranged attacker in the late game because the damage from Giga Drain wasn’t potent enough. This patch strengthens Petal Dance along with Giga Drain, which will help Venusaur hold its lane and ambush the enemy.

Cinderace

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Cooldown reduced

Cooldown reduced

Fixed a bug that occurred when the move failed to activate

Ability effect timing adjusted

Cinderace is one of the fastest Pokemon in terms of dashes and blinks. The Unite Move is now bug-free, which means it can perform its first skill and Blazing Bicycle Kick combo easily.

Talonflame

Attack increased

Cooldown reduced

Aerial movement speed increase strengthened

Unite Move charge rate increased

Known for its escaping abilities from a potential threat, Talonflame can now easily Fly and perform a basic attack as its first skill is now optimized. It also has an increased Move charge rate in Flame Sweep while aerial movement speed is also significantly increased.

Read the Pokémon Unite beginner's guide

Garchomp

Defence and Sp. Def increased

Adjusted the time between instances of this Ability’s effect triggering

Garchomp’s endurance and offence is already commendable. As such, this patch focuses on its defence stats and enhances them even more, allowing for better ambushes.

Greninja

Attack and max HP decreased

Fixed a bug causing the Smokescreen+ effect to trigger even before the move is upgraded

Improved the movement of illusory copies

Fixed a bug affecting the nerf to opposing Pokémon’s movement speed

Adjusted the move to allow it to trigger more quickly

Attack increase weakened

Previously, Greninja couldn’t execute a combo with Waterburst Shuriken while making illusionary copies of itself. The delay is now fixed along with the movement speed of its illusory copies.

Wigglytuff

Max-level Sp. Atk decreased

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Fixed a bug affecting opposing Pokémon put to sleep by this move

Adjusted the time between instances of this Ability’s effect triggering

Wigglytuff is considered the best team fighting Pokemon due to its ability to stun and confuse enemies. Wigglytuff was overpowered in previous patches and so the developers have nerfed the majority of its skills.

Cramorant

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Cooldown reduced

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Cramorant's Dive skill’s CD has been nerfed along with the Unite Move.

Lucario

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Number of attacks increased.

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s damage

Another all-rounder Pokemon with overpowered damage and attack speed that scaled up exponentially from mid to late game. Its mobility gains an extra boost and can be used twice after successfully hitting the target. The patch nerfed and adjusted its first and second skill while keeping its Unite Move the same.

Alolan Ninetales

Changed how the move deals damage after Blizzard hits an obstacle

Fixed bugs

Fixed bugs

The best support in the Pokemon roster, Alolan Ninetales’ Unite Move had a few bugs while Snow Warning was unable to freeze the enemies. These issues have now been fixed.

Eldegoss

Fixed a bug affecting HP recovery when the move ends

Improved the move’s effects and adjusted the ability to match the feel of the controls.

When your team is full of melee Pokemon, make sure you pick Eldegoss as it can knock and stun the enemy in two combos. The HP recovery bug is now fixed and we should see Eldegoss more in the arena again.

Gardevoir

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s damage

Fixed bugs

Gardevoir has the best offensive stats in the entire game. Once you get used to executing her combos, they can be devastating to opponents. The current patch fixes the bugs, allowing you to execute combos easier.

Snorlax

Fixed a bug affecting opposing Pokémon put to sleep by this move

According to a few reports, the Yawn skill didn’t work on Pokemon with dashes or blinks.

Gengar

Fixed a bug that occurred when opposing Pokémon is pulled toward the user

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s timing

Grengar’s skill CDs were bugged with incorrect duration, which is now fixed.

Mr Mime

Adjusted the move so that when it is upgraded, it refills its reserve uses to the maximum

Guard Swap

Fixed a bug affecting the swapping of Defense

Mr Mime was already annoying in the first place. This adjustment will further enhance him further.

Crustle

If the enemy team has more invaders, Crustle will protect your goal and your allies as the contact area has been adjusted.

Basic Attack

Fixed a bug causing both basic and boosted attacks to decrease the Sp. Def of opposing Pokémon.

Surf

Adjusted the area of effect.

Slowbro is effective against Pokemon with a lot of dash skills. Its Slowbeam paired with basic attacks can stun enemies for some time. The bug on the basic attack has now been removed.

Bug Fixes

Machamp

Unite Move (Barrage Blow)

Fixed a bug with the shove effect

Fixed a bug with the move being used on super jump springboards

Blastoise

Fixed a bug causing attacks performed while spinning to decrease the movement speed of opposing Pokémon

Fixed a bug allowing the user to use either Hydro Pump or Water Spout at the same time as basic attacks while spinning

Wild Pokémon: Regigigas

Battle Pass

Events

Rewards can’t be claimed during maintenance anymore

Items location change during maintenance

Items available as energy rewards

Items available for exchange with Holowear tickets in Zirco Trading

As a balance adjustment, added the following effect when this Pokémon is defeated:For a short time, your team’s goal-scoring speed increases and your team’s goals become unblockable.If you haven’t claimed battle pass points after completing the Season 1 First Half missions, you won’t be able to now as the second season is underway. Reward items including new battle pass levels and battle pass prize boxes will be available at a later date and can be claimed through your in-game mailbox.

Five Million Pre-registrations celebration

New Battle Pass - Galactic Ghost 094

New Feature: Unite Squads

Other Updates

Zeraora’s Unite License has new missions to be complete

New event added for held items

A new Battle Guide feature is now available

Spectate feature is now live

“Good job!” accolades can now be given during battle

The Switch version now has the offline feature

Shop, text and UI bugs are now fixed

Trainer fashion item designs have now been changed

Players who have downloaded the game and have completed the basic tutorial will be able to claim Aeos tickets, Unite License: Pikachu, and Festival Style: Pikachu as gifts. Switch users can also claim these gifts by linking their Nintendo account.

