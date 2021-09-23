Alchemy Stars has only been released in mid-June, and it’s already amassed a massive following. The game is so popular in fact, it just recently surpassed 10 million global registrations.

As a summer celebration, players are invited to gather their team and take part in the Endgame event Ocean Sovereign. This time-limited event comes in six different challenge stages, which have been unlocked from September 9th until September 14th, and each player can select a specific Strategy according to the difficulty they’re willing to play. Of course, the harder the challenge, the better the rewards!

Two new characters will also be available for a limited time, making them must-haves for specific team strategies. One of the characters is Smokey, a Fire Converter originally from Umbraton who possesses massive firepower, and the other is Genevieve, another Fire Converter specializing in AoE damage and chain casting.

With the Ocean Sovereign event launch, a new feature has also been added to the game - the Outfit system. This new addition debuted with 5 new looks for some of the characters, to perfectly match the summer theme:

• Sea Voice outfit for Uriah

• Ray of Sunshine outfit for Vice

• Black Lagoon outfit for Kleken

• Sea Breeze outfit for Carleen

• Onyx Iris outfit for Eicy

As a last celebratory gift, players who log in during the Endgame event will receive some additional log in rewards. If you haven’t had a chance to log in yet, now is your chance - the event is still running until September 29th.

Alchemy Stars is free-to-play with in-app purchases and is available worldwide on iOS and Android.

