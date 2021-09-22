The game Little Hero is an idle RPG where, for the Kingdom's sake, players will embark on an adventure and attempt to stop the plot of the Great Devil by travelling through the Ugel Continent. The elves will help players recruit mercenaries, summon dragons, and assist them with overcoming legendary monsters to bring peace to this continent. Pre-registration for the game has begun, and it is scheduled for a global launch on September 26th for Android and iOS.

About Little Hero an idle RPG

Little Hero is an idle RPG that promises innovative idle gameplay and exciting boss battles right in your palm. The game features a lonely hero who tries to protect their homeland from mighty monsters in order to gain peace.

Players can also enjoy a single-player RPG mode where they can tackle powerful enemies alone. As the game features a rich and interactive world, you won't have to worry about missing anything. The goal of Little Hero is to defeat the hulking final boss.

The Little Hero video game has been a great success in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. As for the upcoming global release, Gamind Limited has created a special offer. Players who pre-register can expect additional rewards such as free R2 elves and S stat Mercs.

Pre-registration and How to Download:

It will be a free-to-play game and will be available on both Android and iOS , with both versions open for pre-registration. Make sure to pre-register right away to get free in-game rewards when the game goes global on September 26th.

Final Words

The long wait for mobile gamers is finally coming to an end. They will soon be able to get their hands on this exciting title. Almost all indications point to the game's success on mobile devices due to the love and praise it has received already.