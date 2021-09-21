Miss escape rooms but can’t leave your room because of the pandemic? United Soft Media has you covered! The award-winning board game series, EXIT – The game is officially releasing for iOS and Android tomorrow.

EXIT – The Game is actually a series of popular board games, and EXIT – The Curse of Ophir is the first of many more games in the series that are planned. In EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, players will be able to solve a completely new puzzle involving a disappearance. The famous writer Tory Harlane has disappeared without a trace. Harlene’s last known location is the Hotel Ophir, located in the Wichita Mountains in Oklahoma where he was researching houses that were suspected to be haunted. What could go wrong?

To add to this, the entire place was surrounded by rumours of a city of gold. The occurrence of an unnatural and unexplainable phenomenon, and a curse, the curse of Ophir. Look up to the sky. There’s also an eerie comet following you. Oh, Hotel Ophrir, what are you hiding? And why are you not letting your visitors go?

You must look beyond the disappearance of Tony Harlene if you wish to escape the room. The game is also completely single player, so you won’t need a friend to enjoy it. But that also means that you will have to figure everything out yourself. Look for clues around your room, find ancient relics, solve puzzles, and unearth secrets of Ophir that lie in the deep past, all in hopes of finding Tory Harlene.

What’s a thriller game without a thrilling soundtrack? EXIT – The Curse of Ophir features hand-drawn background graphics to create an environment of suspense and mystery. Can you put your wits to the test and uncover the secrets of Ophir to find Tory Harlene?

If you think you can, then pre-register for EXIT – The Curse of Ophir on the App Store and on Google Play. The game is priced at $5.99 USD. It will be available for download tomorrow.