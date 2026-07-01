Grand Outlaws looks to offer stylish GTA-like open-world action on mobile as it announces launch date

Grand Outlaws has announced its release for the end of summer 2026

It offers up a slightly wackier, more stylised take on the open-world format

The next GTA? Maybe not, but it does come packed with game modes and customisation options

With GTA VI right around the corner, there's a lot of hubbub about whether it'll live up to the hype surrounding it, that price tag, and indeed which games are going to get out of the way before it hits shelves. But there are plenty of others looking to offer an alternative take on the digital criminal lifestyle, like Grand Outlaws.

Set to arrive on iOS and Android in late summer, Grand Outlaws bills itself as an immersive sim offering the same mixture of fast-paced action and roleplaying that GTA pioneered and many others have sought to emulate. However, Grand Outlaws certainly reminds me more of Saints Row than Grand Theft Auto.

Life of crime

A significant part of that impression comes down to Grand Outlaws' more stylised and colourful graphics. Unlike contemporaries such as OneState , it seems to be trying to have a slightly cartoonier atmosphere, allowing you to explore two distinct areas between the heavily urbanised City or more low-key Suburbia.

Indeed, Grand Outlaws isn't just leaning on open-world gameplay to draw in players. It'll also ship alongside a number of other modes, such as battle royale, deathmatch and various racing options. Not only that, but there's a promised deep customisation system to match these ambitious options.

Now, I don't for one second think that Grand Outlaws is going to be a replacement for GTA VI. However, I'm certainly surprised by the amount of content promised here, and with Grand Outlaws currently in open beta on Android, it could well be worth checking out what it has to offer.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more exciting open-world options on mobile, then why not dig into one of our lists to help you along? We've got the best open-world games for Android that you can dig into at your leisure!