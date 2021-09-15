Fans of Cookie Run: Kingdom can now feed the need for speed as Devsisters and SEGA JAPAN partner up for a fast-paced limited-time event. Sonic The Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower are giving a whole new definition of “run” to the mobile RPG base-building game. From September 17th to October 16th, these two speedsters will dash their way through Green Hill zone and team up with GingerBrave to keep the Cake Monsters at bay.

Cookie Run: Kingdom welcomes two special Cookies into the fray - Sonic Cookie with his “spin and dash” power and Miles Cookie with a useful team buff. There will be nine totally rad levels to beat, each one with increasing difficulty and with epic battles against the “badnik” Cake Monsters. Dashing through the levels rewards players with limited-time coins throughout the event.

When Dr. Eggman decides to “badnik-fy” the Cookies, GingerBrave and his Cookie friends find themselves trapped in the Green Hill with no Ring Portal in sight. It’s up to Sonic and Tails to team up with their newfound friends and fight their way through Cake Monsters plaguing the land. Players simply have to collect all seven Chaos Emeralds during the “SONIC & TAILS’ LUCKY ITEM BOXES!” event in order to score their very own Sonic Cookie. Of course, the duo won’t be complete without Tails, so be sure to finish the challenge again to nab your Tails Cookie.

If you’re eager to take part in all the thrills, you can join Gingerbrave and discover over 250 story levels by downloading Cookie Run: Kingdom on the iOS App Store or on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

