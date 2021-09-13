Probably one of the most-watched sitcoms, The Office is finally making its debut in the mobile gaming realm! That’s right, Dunder Mifflin is coming to mobiles! LEAF Mobile Inc. in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms is brining Michael Scott and his team to mobiles through their new free to play game – The Office: Somehow We Manage.

Take control of your favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin and help it reach great heights alongside The Office’s cast of Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Kelly Kapoor, Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson, and many more Dunder Mifflin-ites.

Like the show, The Office: Somehow We Manage sees regional manager Michael Scott trying to keep Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton Branch afloat, in order to avoid the sacking of any of his employees. His job is made difficult by Jim constantly messing with "assistant to the regional manager" Dwight, who won’t stop complaining about his colleague.

Discussing the game, Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF said, “The opportunity to bring the five-time Primetime Emmy award-winning TV comedy series The Office to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honor for us here at LEAF. We’re looking forward to sharing this new experience in with everyone from

new audiences to Dunder Mifflin diehards.”

Players must keep selling paper to ensure that Corporate’s stomach is full and to unlock more upgrades and rewards like desks, new characters and many more story episodes. You can dress up as your favorite variants of characters like Prison Mike, Farmer Dwight, Pretzel Day Stanley, and Three Hole Punch Jim.

Go down memory lane by playing through iconic episodes like “The Dundies”, the unforgettable “Dinner Party”, visit the Shrute farm for a relaxing (not really) gateway, or even the emotionally taxing fiasco of Kevin’s chilly. Every week there will be special events that will feature new characters and episodes from the NBC show.

We expect the game to launch sometime late this year, but players can sign up on the game’s official website to get access to all the new information about the game.

Catch you on the flippity flip!