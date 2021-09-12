LINE Games has announced a new season for Guardian Chronicle, its colourful multiplayer tower defense game. The new season also brings with it a brand new Guardian named Berna, plus new maps for the Competitive and Co-op modes.

Guardian Chronicle’s Harp Season update welcomes Berna into the mix - a handy Guardian who has the powerful ability to boost the DPS of all Guardians less than or equal to its own star level. This can no doubt prove incredibly useful when you’re dealing with hordes and hordes of enemies trying to overpower your defenses. Plus, the new skin Commander Ned Wayne can boost the attack speed and skill damage of the matching Guardian Ned Wayne when applied.

The new season also adds a Treasure Ship map for the Competitive Mode - where the new map and the previous Lake in the Woods map will rotate biweekly - as well as a Guardian Stadium for the Co-op Mode.

Of course, any good update should also have convenience patches to make playing the game even more enjoyable. Based on the feedback from players, Kalin(Master), Denyua(Guardian), and Lansen(Guardian) have been rebalanced to keep things fair. A higher level of the Daily Dungeon has also been added so that players can auto-clear a more challenging level.

Finally, a capsule event will coincide with the new update’s festivities, which will reward all participants with a Legendary Box, a Hero Box, and up to 200 Rubies. If you’re eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Guardian Chronicle on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

