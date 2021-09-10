Rush Out is a 1v4 mobile action game developed and published by Studio Vega Private Ltd. The early access version of the game has just been released on Android in selected countries.

About the game

Rush Out is a 1v4 action mobile game that's very familiar to Dead by Daylight . In Rush Out , one player takes up the role of Guardian and must catch four trouble makers. At the same time, those players will be Runners who need to cooperate to open the gate and escape before the ruthless hunter catches them.

But the major difference is that while Dead by Daylight is built up around a horror theme, Rush Out is all about joy, and the game features cartoonish characters and colourful characters. The game is quite quirky with Runners able to turn into objects and fool the Guardian as he walks past. Furthermore, the game offers many props such as a bomb motorcycle that can be used to blow up the enemy, or balloons that can be used to fly.

Rush Out's early access version is now out in selected countries

The early access version of Rush Out has just been released on Google Play, though it's only available in selected countries. Unfortunately, we do not have a list of countries where the game is available, so try your luck by checking if it's available to download for you on Google Play

All we know at the moment is that Rush Out is available to download in Thailand and Argentina. We will update this post with more countries as and when we get the details.

Download Rush Out APK File

Download TapTap App

Download Rush Out from TapTap

Use any VPN and connect to Thailand or Argentina servers

Start the game and enjoy playing

Players from other regions can download and play Rush Out right now by downloading the game's APK file and using a VPN. Here is how to do it:

That is it for this post. Stay tuned with us for more news and updates on Rush Out.