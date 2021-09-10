It's a much quieter week for Apple Arcade, with only one new game arriving on the subscription service today. However, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to discuss. Alongside the latest addition to Apple Arcade, there are a few updates to existing games and news of a brand new title that's arriving soon.

Arriving today

Kiterestu's Zookeeper world looks to blend match-3 gameplay with simulation features that allow players to create and manage a zoo. Completing a series of match-3 puzzles will net players coins and ultimately new animals, equipment and plants. All of this contributes to increasing their zoo's Charm, which means more visitors and the option to expand their zoo further with upgrades to animals.

Coming soon

Drool LLC's pulsating rhythm action game - Thumper: Pocket Edition - is heading for Apple Arcade after previously being available on mobile as a premium game. It is a special pocket edition of the game that allows players to blast through nine levels using one hand. If you're unfamiliar with the original, it sees you control a space beetle as it rhythmically dances its way through various levels and battles against imposing bosses. It boasts some incredibly trippy visuals and a stellar soundtrack.

Recent updates

In the latest LEGO Brawls update, players can explore Isla Nublar as Jurassic Park makes a welcomed return. Players will scavenge the island for dino powerups and emotes whilst digging for Jurassic World minifigs that become available each week. The update also introduces new trophies for players to unlock.

Sneaky Sasquatch is one of the more popular games available on Apple Arcade, so fans will undoubtedly be pleased to hear a new update has arrived. It introduces mushroom foraging, a Ferry Captain job and the option to run a private campground on your own island.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.