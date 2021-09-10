Are you ready, kids? You’d better be screaming “Aye, aye, captain!” at the top of your lungs because Kongregate has just announced the official release of SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures. The idle clicker simulation game based on the beloved Nickelodeon franchise invites old and new fans alike to join the titular hero on a brand new underwater quest for both iOS and Android devices today.

SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures follows the tale of a typical day in Bikini Bottom, except that things have turned topsy-turvy, all thanks to Patrick’s shenanigans (what else can we expect?). Players will travel through alternate dimensions via Sandy’s Vortex Machine, gathering fan-fave characters from the popular TV show and assigning them automated tasks. They can help run the Krusty Krab and even the Chum Bucket using alternate versions of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the rest of the gang.

“Spongebob’s Idle Adventures is a really exciting project for Kongregate. It brings our years of experience in the idle space together with a beloved, international franchise,” says Jorge González Ezquerra, Director of Product at Kongregate. “We’ve been working in idle for almost our entire 15 years in business - from our early days on Kongregate.com, to our long time publishing partner AdVenture Capitalist, to our internally developed idle titles. We’ve been in the space for years and really understand what a traditional idle player wants and expects in their games. But with the SpongeBob universe and audience, we’ll be opening the world of idle to an entirely new player segment. I really hope they enjoy what we’ve put together.”

If you’re all geared up and good to go, you can start chanting “I’m ready! I’m ready!” and download SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures on the App Store or on the Google Play Store today.

