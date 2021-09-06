Shootin Star – the lack of a 'g' is entirely intentional – is a new arcade game that's available now for iOS and Android. It comes from independent developer Steven Lefcourt, who has previously worked on another mobile game that was released this year called Arcane Golf.

Shootin Star is a slightly different offering from Lefcourt's previous effort. Instead of magical golf, we have a star trying to return to the sky after being shot down. How? By making its way into the stratosphere by firing a gun to propel itself upwards, of course. You can check out some gameplay in the video below.

As you can see, it is an endless platformer where you aim to climb as high into the sky as possible before eventually plummeting back down to Earth. There are six different weapons to use as you bounce from cloud to cloud, with each propelling you upwards in various ways.

For instance, the assault rifle will allow you to climb steadily, but it consumes bullets quickly. So, you'll need to keep an eye on the remaining ammo. Meanwhile, the shotgun fires more slowly but may allow for greater control. There are also gusts of wind and other objects you can interact with that help you climb even higher.

Since the game is endless, you'll be looking to cement a place on the high score leaderboard instead of completing it. Beyond that, there are 25 achievements to unlock, so plenty to aim for even if you're not breaking into the top 10 highest scoring players.

Shootin Star is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium game that costs $0.99.