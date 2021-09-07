Table Tennis Touch is a game about the sport some know lovingly as "ping pong". It's a simple but authentic style of game for the sport and its gameplay has been praised. In particular, it's one of the games to get a 4.5 our five rating here at Pocket Gamer.

You start off with a brief tutorial stage. This will allow you to test your skills early on before moving on to bigger competitions. Your teacher and friend is a friendly little robot named "Wiff Waff" and with a name like that, it's clear that he knows a thing or to about table tennis.

Although the game isn't incredibly deep, it's very fun and a good time if you're an avid table tennis player or fan of the sport. In this article, we'll tell you a few things you should know about the game before diving in and start clicking and clacking away at the tables.

