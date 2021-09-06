Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Aloy guide! Aloy is a hunter with mysterious circumstances surrounding her birth, as it is unknown who her parents were and why she was shunned by most of her tribespeople. Her search for answers leads her out into the wild world, where mechanical beasts and dangerous humans roam, presenting an ever-looming danger.

Aloy finally discovered her past and fought a battle to save the world from looming destruction by fighting an AI to keep it from destroying her future. She has come to Teyvat in search of new challenges and adventures.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Aloy Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / B Tier / 5* Rarity / Bow

How to get Aloy

Genshin Impact Aloy Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Genshin Impact Aloy guide - Strengths" loading="lazy">

Strengths

Can sneak up on animals, making it easier to collect meat

Both Aloy’s Skill and Burst do AoE Cryo damage

Weaknesses

Her ATK damage is a bit weak unless you equip the Predator bow

Unsure about her Constellation as it’s not available yet

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Aloy Build in Genshin Impact

Aloy - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Blizzard Strayer

(2) Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

(4) When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Thundering Pulse

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG 14.4%

In Genshin Impact , Aloy is a hunter whose Cryo powers give her plenty of powerful shots and abilities to overcome enemies. She can also control mobs with her Skill, which releases Chillwater Bomblets that do plenty of Cryo damage to whatever is unfortunate enough to be in their way.You can obtain Aloy for FREE by reaching Adventure Rank 20 as part of the 2.1 update on Playstation. Aloy will also be FREE on the other platforms beginning with version 2.2. Aloy is a strong Cryo bow-user whose Skill and Burst can both deliver AOE attacks. Equip Aloy with Thundering Pulse to increase her attack and make it grow in damage amount as it stacks. Throw the Blizzard Strayer on her to provide Cryo DMG bonus and do additional damage when enemies are frozen.Peak of Vindagnyr Domain rewardIncreases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40% The Character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Aloy with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Aloy is a great DPS, delivering blow after blow of intense Cryo damage. Tartaglia is a great choice to back up Aloy, as he can help set up Freeze elemental reactions. Zhongli is another perfect pair, as he brings much-needed shields to the party and can help reduce Elemental resistance. Diona will serve as a healer and can both give elemental resonance with Aloy and provide additional shields.Aloy is your DPS in this team, shooting off Cryo and setting up AOE attacks. Use the Anemo version of Traveler to control mobs and debuff their elemental attacks. Xiangling will give a perfect pair to Aloy’s element to cause Melt reactions. Barbara will serve to heal the party and her Hydro can help cause Freeze when added to Aloy’s Cryo attacks.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Rapid Fire - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 21.1 + 23.8%

21.1 + 23.8% 2-Hit DMG 43.1%

43.1% 3-Hit DMG 52.8%

52.8% 4-Hit DMG 65.6%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMGFires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Frozen Wilds - Elemental Skill

Aloy throws a Freeze Bomb in the targeted direction that explodes on impact, dealing Cryo DMG. After it explodes, the Freeze Bomb will split up into many Chillwater Bomblets that explode on contact with opponents or after a short delay, dealing Cryo DMG. When a Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblet hits an opponent, the opponent's ATK is decreased and Aloy receives 1 Coil stack. Aloy can gain up to 1 Coil stack every 0.1s.

Each stack increases Aloy's Normal Attack DMG. When Aloy has 4 Coil stacks, all stacks of Coil are cleared. She then enters the Rushing Ice state, which further increases the DMG dealt by her Normal Attacks and converts her Normal Attack DMG to Cryo DMG. While in the Rushing Ice state, Aloy cannot obtain new Coil stacks. Coil effects will be cleared 30s after Aloy leaves the field.

Freeze Bomb DMG - 178%

- 178% Chillwater Bomblets - 40%

- 40% ATK Decrease - 12%

- 12% ATK Decrease Duration - 6s

- 6s Coil Normal Attack DMG Bonus - 5.85% / 11.69% / 17.54%

- 5.85% / 11.69% / 17.54% Rushing Ice Normal Attack DMG Bonus - 29.23%

- 29.23% Rushing Ice Duration - 10s

- 10s CD 20s

Prophecies of Dawn - Elemental Burst

Skill DMG - 359%

- 359% CD - 12s

- 12s Energy Cost - 40

Aloy throws a Power Cell filled with Cryo in the targeted direction, then detonates it with an arrow, dealing with AoE Cryo DMG.

Combat Override - 1st Ascension Passive

Strong Strike - 4th Ascension Passive

Easy Does It - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Specters):

Spectral Husk

Spectral Heart

Spectral Nucleus

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Freedom

Guide to Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom

When Aloy gains a Coil stack, it increases the party's ATK during its duration.Aloy's Cryo DMG gets increased during Rushing Ice.When Aloy is in the party, animals who produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat will not be startled when party members approach them.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Signora Challenge):

Molten Moment

Constellations

Star of Another World

Star of Another World

Star of Another World

Star of Another World

Star of Another World

Star of Another World

Genshin Impact Aloy Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Crystal Marrow ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Spectral Husk ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Crystal Marrow ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Spectral Husk ×15

Crystalline Bloom ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Crystal Marrow ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Spectral Heart ×12

Crystalline Bloom ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Crystal Marrow ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Spectral Heart ×18

Crystalline Bloom ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Crystal Marrow ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Spectral Nucleus ×12

Crystalline Bloom ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Crystal Marrow ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Spectral Nucleus ×24

Crystalline Bloom ×20

The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.The time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Aloy starts with 848 HP, 18 ATK, and 53 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

You can obtain Aloy for FREE by reaching Adventure Rank 20 as part of the 2.1 update on Playstation. Aloy will also be FREE on the other platforms beginning with version 2.2. It is unknown if she will be available in future wishes.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Aloy performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 43 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!