Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Aloy guide! Aloy is a hunter with mysterious circumstances surrounding her birth, as it is unknown who her parents were and why she was shunned by most of her tribespeople. Her search for answers leads her out into the wild world, where mechanical beasts and dangerous humans roam, presenting an ever-looming danger.
Aloy finally discovered her past and fought a battle to save the world from looming destruction by fighting an AI to keep it from destroying her future. She has come to Teyvat in search of new challenges and adventures.
Character Appearance
Aloy Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Cryo / B Tier / 5* Rarity / BowIn Genshin Impact, Aloy is a hunter whose Cryo powers give her plenty of powerful shots and abilities to overcome enemies. She can also control mobs with her Skill, which releases Chillwater Bomblets that do plenty of Cryo damage to whatever is unfortunate enough to be in their way.
How to get AloyYou can obtain Aloy for FREE by reaching Adventure Rank 20 as part of the 2.1 update on Playstation. Aloy will also be FREE on the other platforms beginning with version 2.2.
Genshin Impact Aloy Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Can sneak up on animals, making it easier to collect meat
- Both Aloy’s Skill and Burst do AoE Cryo damage
Weaknesses
- Her ATK damage is a bit weak unless you equip the Predator bow
- Unsure about her Constellation as it’s not available yet
Best Aloy Build in Genshin ImpactAloy is a strong Cryo bow-user whose Skill and Burst can both deliver AOE attacks. Equip Aloy with Thundering Pulse to increase her attack and make it grow in damage amount as it stacks. Throw the Blizzard Strayer on her to provide Cryo DMG bonus and do additional damage when enemies are frozen.
Aloy - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Blizzard StrayerATK% / ATK % / Elemental Mastery Set Bonuses:
- (2) Cryo DMG Bonus +15%
- (4) When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.
Thundering Pulse
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG 14.4%
Best Party Members to match Aloy with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Aloy is a great DPS, delivering blow after blow of intense Cryo damage. Tartaglia is a great choice to back up Aloy, as he can help set up Freeze elemental reactions. Zhongli is another perfect pair, as he brings much-needed shields to the party and can help reduce Elemental resistance. Diona will serve as a healer and can both give elemental resonance with Aloy and provide additional shields.
F2P TeamAloy is your DPS in this team, shooting off Cryo and setting up AOE attacks. Use the Anemo version of Traveler to control mobs and debuff their elemental attacks. Xiangling will give a perfect pair to Aloy’s element to cause Melt reactions. Barbara will serve to heal the party and her Hydro can help cause Freeze when added to Aloy’s Cryo attacks.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Rapid Fire - Normal AttackNormal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMG Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 21.1 + 23.8%
- 2-Hit DMG 43.1%
- 3-Hit DMG 52.8%
- 4-Hit DMG 65.6%
- Aimed Shot - 43.9%
- Fully Charged Aimed Shot- 124%
- Plunge DMG - 56.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%
Frozen Wilds - Elemental SkillAloy throws a Freeze Bomb in the targeted direction that explodes on impact, dealing Cryo DMG. After it explodes, the Freeze Bomb will split up into many Chillwater Bomblets that explode on contact with opponents or after a short delay, dealing Cryo DMG. When a Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblet hits an opponent, the opponent's ATK is decreased and Aloy receives 1 Coil stack. Aloy can gain up to 1 Coil stack every 0.1s. Coil
Each stack increases Aloy's Normal Attack DMG. When Aloy has 4 Coil stacks, all stacks of Coil are cleared. She then enters the Rushing Ice state, which further increases the DMG dealt by her Normal Attacks and converts her Normal Attack DMG to Cryo DMG. While in the Rushing Ice state, Aloy cannot obtain new Coil stacks. Coil effects will be cleared 30s after Aloy leaves the field.
- Freeze Bomb DMG - 178%
- Chillwater Bomblets - 40%
- ATK Decrease - 12%
- ATK Decrease Duration - 6s
- Coil Normal Attack DMG Bonus - 5.85% / 11.69% / 17.54%
- Rushing Ice Normal Attack DMG Bonus - 29.23%
- Rushing Ice Duration - 10s
- CD 20s
Prophecies of Dawn - Elemental BurstAloy throws a Power Cell filled with Cryo in the targeted direction, then detonates it with an arrow, dealing with AoE Cryo DMG. Skill Attributes
- Skill DMG - 359%
- CD - 12s
- Energy Cost - 40
Combat Override - 1st Ascension PassiveWhen Aloy gains a Coil stack, it increases the party's ATK during its duration.
Strong Strike - 4th Ascension PassiveAloy's Cryo DMG gets increased during Rushing Ice.
Easy Does It - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen Aloy is in the party, animals who produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat will not be startled when party members approach them.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Specters):
- Spectral Husk
- Spectral Heart
- Spectral Nucleus
Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Freedom
- Guide to Freedom
- Philosophies of Freedom
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Signora Challenge):Molten Moment
Constellations
Star of Another WorldThe time has not yet come for the person's corner of the night sky to light up.
Genshin Impact Aloy Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Crystal Marrow ×3
- Shivada Jade Sliver ×1
- Spectral Husk ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Crystal Marrow ×10
- Shivada Jade Fragment ×3
- Spectral Husk ×15
- Crystalline Bloom ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Crystal Marrow ×20
- Shivada Jade Fragment ×6
- Spectral Heart ×12
- Crystalline Bloom ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Crystal Marrow ×20
- Shivada Jade Chunk ×3
- Spectral Heart ×18
- Crystalline Bloom ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Crystal Marrow ×45
- Shivada Jade Chunk ×6
- Spectral Nucleus ×12
- Crystalline Bloom ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Crystal Marrow ×60
- Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6
- Spectral Nucleus ×24
- Crystalline Bloom ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Aloy starts with 848 HP, 18 ATK, and 53 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityYou can obtain Aloy for FREE by reaching Adventure Rank 20 as part of the 2.1 update on Playstation. Aloy will also be FREE on the other platforms beginning with version 2.2. It is unknown if she will be available in future wishes.
