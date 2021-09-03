Are you constantly facing errors when connecting Apple Arcade and the App Store? This mini-guide outlines the simple steps involved in troubleshooting the various connection issues.

Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service that's available for all Apple devices. It features more than 200+ exclusive games that you can try out by purchasing a subscription or signing up for a one-month trial. It has flexible plans and multiple exciting features.

However, sometimes people encounter issues with the service. There are a lot of queries regarding connection errors with the App Store. Before we discuss fixing these problems, let’s take a look at how you can connect to App Store.

In order to do that, open the App Store and head to the Arcade tab. Tap on it and the Apple Arcade section will open up. If you have a valid subscription it will let you browse through the game and if not, it will ask you to subscribe.

How to fix App Store connection errors in Apple Arcade?

First off, make sure to check your subscription validity. In some cases, the App Store doesn’t link with Apple Arcade if your subscription has expired.

Check your internet connection. Make sure you have a stable setup as all Apple Arcade games need the internet to verify the device and the subscription before launching any of the games.

If you are using the Family Sharing plan, note that it is available for a maximum of 5 members. If someone is using your ID then you may encounter a connection issue.

How to check subscription validity in Apple Arcade?

Open Settings and tap on your name

Then click on the Subscriptions button

This tab will show you all the active subscriptions with their expiring dates

Whenever you purchase a subscription the Apple ID binds the data. Follow the steps below to check the validity.

We also have detailed steps on how to cancel your Apple Arcade subscription. Read more about it in the link below.