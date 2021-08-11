When it comes to Apple Arcade, there are a lot of games and features to discover. In this article, we will answer the burning question, 'Is Apple Arcade worth it? and tell you how to cancel your Apple Arcade subscription.

Before we tackle those questions though, let’s briefly discuss Apple Arcade overall. It is an exclusive video game subscription service that Apple started back in September of 2019. The subscription works for all Apple devices and is available for $4.99 per month.

In the initial days of the launch, Apple had released 71 games onto the service and made the subscription available in more than 150 countries. Now, it has more than 180 games and multiple popular developers including SEGA, Konami and others that have partnered to add more games in the future.

What are the features of Apple Arcade?

If you decide to purchase the subscription, simply head to the official Apple website and choose your plan. After you make the purchase you will gain access to the most popular and best collection of iOS games. On top of that, you can share it with up to 6 family members at no extra cost. Also, there’s no in-app purchases or annoying ads.

Is Apple Arcade worth it?

. There are various reasons for this. First off, you get access to all the 180+ games and you can even play them offline on all Apple manufactured devices.

The titles give an extraordinary feel and gaming experience as they aren’t available on any other platform. Most importantly, the progress is saved across all the devices where you have logged in, so, you can easily switch devices and continue from where you left.

How to cancel your Apple Arcade subscription?

Head to the App Store on your Apple device

Tap the Apple ID icon on the top right corner

Select the subscriptions tab and then select Apple Arcade

Here in this section, will show you the active Apple Arcade subscription

Tap on the Cancel button and click Confirm

The easiest steps to cancel the Apple Arcade subscription are down below. But before that, it's worth remembering that if you’re using the one-month free trial, then you should cancel the subscription a day before the payment would occur. You see, the cancellation takes place immediately and the subscription no longer stays valid until the end of the period like with some free trials.