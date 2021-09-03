Summoners War: Lost Centuria creator Com2uS has declared that applications for the game's upcoming esports tournament are now open. The Lost Centuria World Championship 2021 (LWC2021) is the first global tournament for the strategy title and has a $20,000 prize to award the winner.

The tournament will have a few rules that are worth noting. Players can ban up to two of their opponent's monsters, and both can then add two afterwards so that their deck remains complete. The Monster levels will be set to 10 and will have skill stone effects. Meanwhile, only Rune set effects will be applied.

There are also cash prizes on offer for those who finish second through to fourth:

1st: $20,000 USD

2nd: $5,000 USD

3rd: $3,000 USD

4th: $2,000 USD

To participate in the tournament, players will need to have been ranked in the top 2000 in the weekly World Tournament at some point between 27th May and 14th September. So, there's still a little time to climb up that ladder if you're interested from 8th to 14th September.

Here are all the important dates you'll want to note down:

Participant Registration: September 2nd - 17th

Preliminary: September 24th, 8PM - September 25th, 8PM PDT (24 hours)

RSVP: 27th September - 10th October

Main Event: November 6, 8 PM PDT

If you're not a participant but still want to watch the actual unfold, the tournament will be livestreamed on Summoners War: Lost Centuria YouTube Channel on 6th November. You can find more details about the tourney over on the game's official website.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 10 other Summoners War: Lost Centuria news stories!