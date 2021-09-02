We’ve seen a lot of anniversary events in games this year, but right now its time to celebrate SMASH LEGENDS' half anniversary! LINE Games Corporation, alongside developers 5minlab, after celebrating six months of their game with a series of events and updates.

To kick things off, we welcome a new heroic outlaw, Robin. He is an archer and is quick on his feet to retreat rapidly while firing a strong long-range attack at the same time. Use his mobility smartly to make the most out of your fights. Robin will be part of the SMASH PASS Season 6: An Overtime Night's Dream which is a paid pass. It will also include other boxes and emojis.

Two events – ‘1/2 Year Attendance Event’, and ‘1/2 Year Legend Selection Event’ will be active until mid-September, allowing players to trade their Dream Pieces for a Legend of their choice. Dream Pieces can be gained when players get any extra Legend Pieces once their characters have reached max level. The Dream Pieces can also be used to purchase things in the Dream Shop like Ability Boxes, Skins, and Emojis.

Players will be greeted with a ‘Happy 1/2 Year Gift’ every day until September 7th. A new Roll the Dice event has also been added. Other gifts being given out to players through the mailbox includes 100 Gems and 100 Arena Keys. The gifts will be sent directly to the mailbox and will expire in a week’s time. So, don’t forget to claim them!

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday players will receive 100 Key Doublers. Lots of gifts to get then, so keep collecting them!

Download Smash Legends and celebrate its half anniversary for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

