Pokemon Unite has introduced its third new character since the game launched for Nintendo Switch on 21st July. The latest addition is the Shellfish Pokemon, Blastoise, meaning that all three of the Kanto starters are now playable in the game.

Whilst Charizard is an All-Rounder and Venusaur and Attacker, Blastoise will take up the Defender role, meaning high endurance and reasonable support abilities. Meanwhile, its Offense, Mobility and Scoring sit at two stars out of five on the overview screen, suggesting Blastoise is a touch below being a jack of all trades. But, these stats don't always mean a whole lot in practice.

Blastoise will start the game as a Squirtle before evolving into Wartortle at level 5 and, finally, its third stage a level 9. At first, it can only learn Water Gun and Skull Bush before players will choose between Hydro Pump and Water Spout at level 5. Then, at level 7, a choice between Surf and Rapid Spin is given before Blastoise learns its ultimate, Hydro Typhoon, at level 9. You can check these moves out in action through the embedded tweet above.

To coincide with Blastoise's addition to the game's ever-growing roster, players can purchase a Spring Style Holowear skin for it. It sees the Shellfish Pokemon sporting smart casual attire complete with a fetching hat that makes it look exceedingly dapper.

You can jump into Pokemon Unite now if you have a Nintendo Switch. Alternatively, you can pre-order the game over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its mobile release on 22nd September. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

