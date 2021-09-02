Maybe you've become stuck, or you simply need a bit more info on how to get the best out of the game. Our Bee Swarm Simulator guide will help you manage most of the common issues and make most of the game!
One of the most well-known games on the super popular Roblox gaming platform is Bee Swarm Simulator by Onett. It was created on March 21st of 2018 and, as of today, this adventure game has over 1.5 billion visitors.
Players in Bee Swarm Simulator get to grow their own swarm of bees and collect their pollen in order to make honey. During their adventure, they will meet friendly bears and complete quests to earn rewards.
The bigger the hive grows, the further up the mountain players get to explore where they will discover new areas as they look for hidden treasures and new types of bees - each with their own unique traits and even personalities - around the map. There are dangerous monsters and bugs lurking around, though! Players must use their bees to defeat them!
In this article, new players can find tips to make their gaming experience much easier along with answers to some of the most common questions about the game. As with every other Roblox game, Bee Swarm Simulator is available for mobile and PC devices.
But first thing's first, let's start with some beginner tips!