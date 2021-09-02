Save materials

You should try and as many materials as you possibly can for later. Roots, seeds, and so forth can be used as ingredients to craft items in the 'Blender' in order to get better items and equipment, instead of wasting them. It is very tempting to use them as boosts but you should really not do it as it will make your in-game life a lot easier in the long run.

Do as many quests as you can

Claim quests from NPCs and check the 'Quest' tab for all the information and things you need to do in order to finish your quests and claim the rewards. Some of the rewards are super nice as you can even get a 'Mythic Egg'.

Grind for honey

Activate the field boosters and grind in the specific field whenever you can. The boosts can go up to 300%, so make sure to take advantage of that feature.

Get more Bees

You can get bees by purchasing basic eggs. You can then use those basic eggs inside your hive to hatch them, so long as you have an empty hive slot. Only do that with basic eggs so you can save the better ones for later in the game. Save your diamond, mythic, star eggs. You can also expand your hives by purchasing hive slots in case you run out.

Save Diamond Eggs

Save your Diamond Eggs for the end game. Diamond Mask is very powerful for blue hives but it comes at the price of 5 Diamond Eggs. Even though it is very tempting to use those eggs and try to get a legendary Bee, if you can hold on to them in the long run that will pay back as the Diamond Mask will make the game so much easier for you and provide quality of life.

Best grind spots

When all of your field boosters are on cooldown but you still want to grind, Mountain Top is the best spot for that activity.

Look around for Sprouts

Sprout is a type of plant that spawns in fields. Once players collect a certain amount of pollen from that field, the sprout will grow until it explodes. When that happens it will give a ton of items as a reward. Fruits, honey, crafting ingredients etc.

Save the Promo Codes

Whatever Bee Swarm Simulator codes

rewards you with a boost, it’s better if you don’t use them in the early game as their value diminish. What you want to do instead is save them all for later in the game as you can get so much more out of it.