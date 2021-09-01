The plot of the Elder God Wars story arc thickens as we move on from the battle of The Nodon Front to The Glacor Front. This is part of the year-long story arc in RuneScape.

As we saw in the previous arcs of the Elder God Wars story, players discovered the City of Senntisten before facing off against the merciless Nodon Dragonkin, part of the Elder God Jas’ army. They protected the Cathedral from falling and ultimately defeated Army General Kerapac.

Now, PC and mobile players will unite once again and venture into a part of Senntisten which has been frozen by Wen’s army. Wen is another Elder God who leads the icy army. Go south of the Cathedral, where you will battle the Glacors and Glacytes of Wen’s army. Their icy spells and magic will be tough to face but will be equally rewarding. Don’t forget to put on your coats!

But defeating the army is not the end. Your final fight takes place with a massive Arch-Glacor, a sinister giant with ice elemental capabilities. The battle will have an adjustable difficulty scale and will give you the most extravagant loot. The greater the challenge, the greater the rewards. The Arch-Glacor has five combat mechanics, controlled by six mages. Interacting with them will determine the difficulty and they can be found above the aqueduct of Senntisten. The best part is you can replay this fight so start easy and keep building up for those extra rewards.

Those extravagant rewards for beating this monster includes tier 85 melee dual wield weapons, cosmetic items, a boss pet, and the Wen God book.

This war just gets tougher as it proceeds. But fear not because free death week is upon us! This means that during this entire week, you won’t lose money if you die against any boss! Make maximum use of this!

Defeat the Titan by downloading RuneScape for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

