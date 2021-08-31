Following its exclusive unveiling during our LaunchPad #5 event, Assetto Corsa Mobile is now available for iOS as a premium title. 505 Games are hoping it will act as a gateway into the world of simulation racing games by distilling the setup into a bite-sized, mobile-friendly form.

Assetto Corsa Mobile was developed by Digital Tales and offers players six different game modes. They include Practice, to get to grips with the game and Classic Race to dive straight in for a few laps to test players' skills. Beyond that, they can aim for lightning-fast laps in Time Attack and test their durability in Endurance mode.

Meanwhile, in Overtake, players will earn additional time by speeding past their opponents and can aim for the fastest MPH in Speed Camera. It certainly promises a solid amount of variety, then. You can check out some of these modes and more in the release trailer below.

If you like authenticity in your racing games, then Assetto Corsa seems to have that angle covered. It boasts 59 official cars and over 500 liveries to allow for some customisation. Similarly, the tracks are all recognisable locations from the world of motorsport and can vary slightly, thanks to changing weather conditions. There are nine of them in total, and you can see the list below:

Imola

Brands Hatch

Red Bull Ring

Vallelunga

Mugello

Barcelona

Laguna Seca

Silverstone

Zandvoort

Since Assetto Corsa has been designed from the ground up for mobile devices, the controls will hopefully suit touchscreen. To ensure more people can enjoy the game, Digital Tales has included various control options. They include tilt functionality, touchpad controls and acceleration assist.

Assetto Corsa Mobile is available now over on the App Store. It is a premium game that costs $4.99.