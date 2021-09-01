Here is a bunch of codes for Shinobi Life 2, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they tend to expire after few uses.
Shinobi Life 2 is an improved version of its prequel, Shinobi Life. Shinobi Life 2 is an RPG that focuses on the exploration of new worlds alongside developing and honing new abilities and skills. Moreover, you can test out your skills by fighting enemies in the vast open world.
If you love our collection of Roblox codes, make sure to read more of our code articles of some exciting titles.
Active codes for Shinobi Life 2
- ItsOurTime! - Spins (New code)
- NeedToUPmyself! - Spins (New code)
- AlwaysHungryYe! - Spins (New code)
- HaveDeFaith! - 90 spins
- Kamaki! - 50 spins
- AcaiB0wla! - Spins
- AlwaysLevelingUp! - Some spins
- RELLpoo! - Spins
- FindDeGrind! - 25 spins
Expired codes
- SL2isBack! - Spins
- 200SPEENS! – Redeem this code to get: 200 spins
- RELLcoin! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins
- DeRELLCoin! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins
- prayTaGod! – Redeem this code to get: 25 spins
- NothingStopYou! – Redeem this code to get: 25 spins
- iAmLegendary! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- zucYamumFam! – Redeem this code to get: Exp spins
- FarmerdeMan! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
- GardenFarm! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
- FarmingMeLawn! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
- PostFarmloan! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
- RELLswee200k! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- MentallyFarmers! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
- NindoShindo! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- Sk1LLGaWP! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- cryAboutEt! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- Sk1LLGaWP! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- m0n3yUpFunnyUp! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins
- HOLYMILLofLIKES! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins
- AnimeN0Alch3mist! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins
How to redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes step by step?
- Launch the game and head to the customize area
- Tap the codes box
- Copy one of the Shinobi Life 2 codes from the list above
- Paste it and hit redeem