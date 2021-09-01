: September 1st, 2021 - Added 3 new codes

Here is a bunch of codes for Shinobi Life 2, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they tend to expire after few uses.

Shinobi Life 2 is an improved version of its prequel, Shinobi Life. Shinobi Life 2 is an RPG that focuses on the exploration of new worlds alongside developing and honing new abilities and skills. Moreover, you can test out your skills by fighting enemies in the vast open world.

Active codes for Shinobi Life 2

ItsOurTime! - Spins (New code)

- Spins (New code) NeedToUPmyself! - Spins (New code)

- Spins (New code) AlwaysHungryYe! - Spins (New code)

- Spins (New code) HaveDeFaith! - 90 spins

- 90 spins Kamaki! - 50 spins

- 50 spins AcaiB0wla! - Spins

- Spins AlwaysLevelingUp! - Some spins

- Some spins RELLpoo! - Spins

- Spins FindDeGrind! - 25 spins

Expired codes

SL2isBack! - Spins

200SPEENS! – Redeem this code to get: 200 spins

RELLcoin! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins

DeRELLCoin! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins

prayTaGod! – Redeem this code to get: 25 spins

NothingStopYou! – Redeem this code to get: 25 spins

iAmLegendary! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

zucYamumFam! – Redeem this code to get: Exp spins

FarmerdeMan! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

GardenFarm! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

FarmingMeLawn! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

PostFarmloan! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

RELLswee200k! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

MentallyFarmers! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

NindoShindo! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

Sk1LLGaWP! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

cryAboutEt! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

m0n3yUpFunnyUp! – Redeem this code to get: 45 spins

HOLYMILLofLIKES! – Redeem this code to get: 500 spins

AnimeN0Alch3mist! – Redeem this code to get: 90 spins

How to redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes step by step?

Launch the game and head to the customize area

Tap the codes box

Copy one of the Shinobi Life 2 codes from the list above

Paste it and hit redeem

How to get more Shinobi Life 2 codes?

