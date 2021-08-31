If you always wanted to be a detective, then Buff Studio’s latest game, Murders on Budapest, might be of interest to you. The title has just been released globally and is now available to download on both Android and iOS.

About the Game

Murders on Budapest is a fun detective game that puts you at the centre of a mystery that involves various young people. One of the mountaineers has been murdered, and now you must connect the dots between the logical mini-games to find clues and solve the case.

Story

The game takes place in the mountains on the outskirts of the country. A young boy named Doyle gets lost in during a blizzard and finds a group of hikers. The main character (one of the hikers) offers him food and shelter. But when the hikers were preparing to leave, they found one of the friends dead.

You will become a detective and look to solve this mystery. Use your logic and skills to find clues that will uncover the truth behind the hiker's death. But keep in mind that solving each case won’t be easy, and this means you will have to take full advantage of each clue you find to head towards the correct conclusion.

Murders on Budapest has just been released globally

As mentioned above, Murders on Budapest has just been released globally. The game is now available to download on both Android and iOS devices. Many players have already tried the game, and it currently sits on an average rating of 4.5 on Google Play, all thanks to the beautiful graphics and simplicity of the game.

Interested players can download and try Murders on Budapest via Google Play or App Store. The premium version of the game Murders on Budapest! has also been released, and you can get it as well from Google Play or App Store for $6.99.

