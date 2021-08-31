Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Ningguang guide! Ningguang is the Tianguan of the Liyue Qixing and is as wealthy as she is beautiful. She resides in the floating Jade Chamber high above Liyue. Ningguang is a businesswoman and will do whatever it takes to accumulate more wealth.

Don’t let her serious demeanour fool you, as she means well, and will go out of her way to care for the residents of Liyue. In the Ningguang guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Ningguang Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Geo / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Ningguang

Genshin Impact Ningguang Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Can be great as a ranged fighter

Ningguang’s shield offers protection against any ranged attacks

Weaknesses

A bit slower than others

Her Normal attack isn’t good for groups of enemies

Best Build for Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Ningguang - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Gladiator’s Finale

(2) ATK + 18%

Archaic Petra

(2) Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus

Memory of Dust

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%

In Genshin Impact , Ningguang uses her Geo powers to provide a shield to help protect her in dire situations. She is good not only at ranged fighting but can use her shield to move in close and do serious Geo damage.You can obtain Ningguang in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Ningguang can be a great DPS if you equip her with the right gear. Go with the Memory of Dust weapon to increase her shield strength and ATK power when she attacks, even more so when the shield is active. Pair her with the Gladiator’s Finale and Archaic Petra to boost her ATK and Geo damage even more.Farming Anemo, Electro, and Geo Hypostases. Also, Andrius, Dvalin, and the Pyro and Cryo Regisvines.Guyun Domain rewardIncreases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%Gacha

Best Party Members to match Ningguang with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Ningguang is a pretty good DPS that can bolster damage with her shield from any distance. To get the most out of her, it’s wise to focus on her charged attacks. Use Zhongli to bring another shield into the fray, and also boost Geo Resonance. Xingqiu can help back up Ningguang with his Elemental attacks, as Ningguang mostly focuses on non-elemental attacks. Bennett is a great team member to heal Ningguang and boost her damage output.Ningguang will be the DPS here, and Amber can offer an opportunity to keep enemies at a distance with her decoy skill. Barbara is a great choice for healing here, and Noelle can not only offer more shields but can help charge up Ningguang’s abilities with her additional energy.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Sparkling Scatter - Normal Attack

Shoots gems that deal Geo DMG. Upon hit, this grants Ningguang 1 Star Jade.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to fire off a giant gem that deals Geo DMG.

If Ningguang has any Star Jades, unleashing a Charged Attack will cause the Star Jades to be fired at the enemy as well, dealing additional DMG.

1-Hit DMG 28%

28% Charged Attack DMG - 174%

- 174% DMG per Star Jade - 49.6%

- 49.6% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Gathering the might of Geo, Ningguang plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Geo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Jade Screen - Elemental Skill

Ningguang creates a Jade Screen out of gold, obsidian, and her great opulence, dealing AoE Geo DMG.

Jade Screen

Blocks enemy projectiles

Endurance scales based on Ningguang's Max HP

Jade Screen is considered a Geo Construct and can be used to block certain attacks, but cannot be climbed. Only one Jade Screen may exist at any one time.

Inherited HP - 50.1%

- 50.1% Skill DMG - 230%

- 230% CD 12s

Starshatter - Elemental Burst

DMG Per Gem - 87%

- 87% CD - 12.0s

- 12.0s Energy Cost - 40

Gathering a great number of gems, Ningguang scatters them all at once, sending homing projectiles at her enemies that deal massive Geo DMG. If Starshatter is cast when a Jade Screen is nearby, the Jade Screen will fire additional gem projectiles at the same time.

Backup Plan - 1st Ascension Passive

Strategic Reserve - 4th Ascension Passive

Trove of Marvelous Treasures - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Fatui):

Recruit's Insignia

Sergeant's Insignia

Lieutenant's Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Prosperity

Guide to Prosperity

Philosophies of Prosperity

When Ningguang is in possession of Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina.A character that passes through the Jade Screen will gain a 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.Displays the location of nearby ore veins (Iron Ore, White Iron Ore, Crystal Ore, Magical Crystal Ore, and Starsilver) on the mini-map.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Spirit Locket of Boreas

Constellations

Piercing Fragments

Shock Effect

Majesty be the Array of Stars

Exquisite be the Jade, Outshining All Beneath

Invincible be the Jade Screen

Grandeur be the Seven Stars

Genshin Impact Ningguang Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Glaze Lily ×3

Prithiva Topaz Sliver ×1

Recruit's Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Glaze Lily ×10

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×3

Recruit's Insignia ×15

Basalt Pillar ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Glaze Lily ×20

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×6

Sergeant's Insignia ×12

Basalt Pillar ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Glaze Lily ×20

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×3

Sergeant's Insignia ×18

Basalt Pillar ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Glaze Lily ×45

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×12

Basalt Pillar ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Glaze Lily ×60

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×24

Basalt Pillar ×20

When a Normal Attack hits, it deals AoE DMG.When Jade Screen is shattered, its CD will reset. Can occur every 6s.Increases the Level of Starshatter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Jade Screen increases nearby characters' Elemental RES by 10%.Increases the Level of Jade Screen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Starshatter is used, Ningguang gains 7 Star Jades.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Ningguang starts with 821 HP, 18 ATK, and 48 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Ningguang can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

