Garena has started taking pre-registrations for Free Fire MAX, which offers the player an enhanced Free Fire experience. Free Fire MAX is a standalone application that will soon be released globally.

About Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is basically a more spec-heavy version of Free Fire. It offers the players the same Free Fire gameplay but with enhanced specifications such as advanced effects, animation, and graphics.

Even though Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are different applications, the developer has confirmed that players of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX will be able to play with each other, even if they're using different versions of the game. Garena has also confirmed that players can use their existing Free Fire account to log in to Free Fire MAX. Account data, including account progress and in-game items, is synced across both applications.

Free Fire MAX is now up for Pre-registration on Google Play

If you have been eagerly waiting for Free Fire MAX, then we have a piece of good news for you. Starting from today, Garena has started taking pre-registration for Free Fire MAX. Players all across the globe can head to Google Play and pre-register right away.

Garena has also released a Free Fire MAX Global Pre-Registration announcement trailer, which you can have a look at below.

When will Free Fire MAX release?

Garena has not yet confirmed an exact date of release for Free Fire MAX. But the company has published a F.A.Q on the official Garena Free Fire website , where they have confirmed that the game will be releasing in a few weeks.

AS such, we are expecting Free Fire MAX to release as early as in September 2021. However, we will have to wait a few more days for the official announcement.

