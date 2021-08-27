Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Mona guide! Mona is an astrologist with powerful skills. She is quite knowledgeable about the Astral arts and combines her Hydro powers with her astrology skills to further her immense strength.

Able to tell whether you are lying from a single look, she also can determine someone's fate and how they will behave based on their constellation. Any Mora that Mona earns immediately goes back into procuring astrology-related trinkets and materials. In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Genshin Impact Mona Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Hydro / A Tier / 5* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Mona

Genshin Impact Mona Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Elemental Burst creates huge damage to stack with Elemental reactions

She is really fast and can dash over water

Mona’s Skill allows her to create a decoy to control groups of enemies

Weaknesses

She basically relies on reactions to deliver decent amounts of damage

Mona starts with a relatively low base HP and DEF

Best Build for Mona in Genshin Impact

Mona - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Emblem of the Severed Fate

(2) Energy Recharge + 20%

(4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Skyward Atlas

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK 7.2%

In Genshin Impact , Mona uses her Hydro abilities and her dash skills to move around quickly and drop a decoy, making for a fast escape from danger. Her Burst is a great way to amplify Elemental reactions and damage, altogether.You can obtain Mona in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Mona is a great Support and a good choice for a sub-DPS, as her Burst ability boosts damage output and gives the team a great means of crowd control. If you use the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set to boost her Burst DMG, she becomes a strong contender for damage dealing. Paired with the Skyward Atlas, her Elemental damage will get a boost and can offer a huge boost to her normal attacks at random, a 50% chance.Momiji-Dyed Court Domain rewardIncreases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s. dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Mona with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact , Mona is a great Support and Damage amplifier, as her ability to create elemental reactions are phenomenal. Diluc is a great DPS to help finish off any stragglers after the main attack from Mona and can create Vaporize to elevate damage.

Bennett is your best choice for healing and he also will create an attack buff and provide resonance with Diluc. Ganyu will round off the team by helping create Melt reactions and attack groups with her charged attack.

F2P Team

Mona is will be DPS and offer support as a reaction starter. Amber can help crowd control for the team and deliver damage from afar. Barbara is a great healer and has resonance with Mona. Xiangling will provide Pyro resonance and can help deliver some serious damage while on the field.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Ripple of Fate - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 37.6%

2-Hit DMG 36%

3-Hit DMG 44.8%

4-Hit DMG 56.2%

Charged Attack DMG - 150%

- 150% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Perform up to 4 water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.Gathering the might of Hydro, Mona plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Mirror Reflection of Doom - Elemental Skill

Creates an illusory Phantom of fate from coalesced waterspouts. The Phantom has the following special properties:

- Continuously taunts nearby enemies, attracting their fire.

- Continuously deals Hydro DMG to nearby enemies.

- When its duration expires, the Phantom explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.

Utilizes water currents to move backwards swiftly before conjuring a Phantom. Only one Phantom created by Mirror Reflection of Doom can exist at any time.

DoT - 32%

- 32% Explosion DMG - 133%

- 133% CD 12s

Stellaris Phantasm - Elemental Burst

Mona summons the sparkling waves and creates a reflection of the starry sky, applying the Illusory Bubble status to opponents in a large AoE

Traps opponents inside a pocket of destiny and also makes them Wet. Renders weaker opponents immobile. When an opponent affected by Illusory Bubble sustains DMG, the following effects are produced:

Applies an Omen to the opponent, which gives a DMG Bonus, also increasing the DMG of the attack that causes it.

Removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing Hydro Elemental DMG in the process. The DMG Bonus does not apply to the Hydro Elemental DMG dealt in this instance

Illusory Bubble Duration - 8.0s

- 8.0s Illusory Bubble Explosion DMG - 442%

- 442% DMG Bonus - 42%

- 42% Omen Duration - 4.0s

- 4.0s CD - 15.0s

- 15.0s Energy Cost - 60

Illusory Torrent - Alternate Sprint

Mona cloaks herself within the water's flow, consuming Stamina to move rapidly. When under the effect of Illusory Torrent, Mona can move at high speed on water. Applies the Wet status to nearby enemies when she reappears.- 10

Stamina Drain - 15/s

Come 'n' Get Me, Hag! - 1st Ascension Passive

Waterborne Destiny - 4th Ascension Passive

Principium of Astrology - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflowers):

Whopperflower Nectar

Shimmering Nectar

Energy Nectar

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Resistance

Guide to Resistance

Philosophies of Resistance

After she has used Illusory Torrent for 2s, if there are any enemies nearby, Mona will automatically create a Phantom. A Phantom created in this manner lasts for 2s, and its explosion DMG is equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom.Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 25% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Ring of Boreas

Constellations

Prophecy of Submersion

Electro-Charged DMG increases by 15%.

Vaporize DMG increases by 15%.

Hydro Swirl DMG increases by 15%.

Frozen duration is extended by 15%.

When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for 8s:

Lunar Chain

Restless Revolution

Prophecy of Oblivion

Mockery of Fortuna

Rhetorics of Calamitas

Genshin Impact Mona Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×3

Varunada Lazurite Sliver ×1

Whopperflower Nectar ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Philanemo Mushroom ×10

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×3

Whopperflower Nectar ×15

Cleansing Heart ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×20

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×6

Shimmering Nectar ×12

Cleansing Heart ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×20

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×3

Shimmering Nectar ×18

Cleansing Heart ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×45

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×6

Energy Nectar ×12

Cleansing Heart ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×60

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone ×6

Energy Nectar ×24

Cleansing Heart ×20

When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every 5s.Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.Increases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the DMG of her next Charged Attack per second of movement. A maximum DMG Bonus of 180% can be achieved in this manner. The effect lasts for no more than 8s.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Mona starts with 810 HP, 22 ATK, and 51 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Mona can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

