Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Mona guide! Mona is an astrologist with powerful skills. She is quite knowledgeable about the Astral arts and combines her Hydro powers with her astrology skills to further her immense strength.
Able to tell whether you are lying from a single look, she also can determine someone's fate and how they will behave based on their constellation. Any Mora that Mona earns immediately goes back into procuring astrology-related trinkets and materials. In the guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Mona
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Mona
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Mona Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Genshin Impact Mona Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Hydro / A Tier / 5* Rarity / CatalystIn Genshin Impact, Mona uses her Hydro abilities and her dash skills to move around quickly and drop a decoy, making for a fast escape from danger. Her Burst is a great way to amplify Elemental reactions and damage, altogether.
How to get MonaYou can obtain Mona in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Mona Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Elemental Burst creates huge damage to stack with Elemental reactions
- She is really fast and can dash over water
- Mona’s Skill allows her to create a decoy to control groups of enemies
Weaknesses
- She basically relies on reactions to deliver decent amounts of damage
- Mona starts with a relatively low base HP and DEF
Best Build for Mona in Genshin ImpactMona is a great Support and a good choice for a sub-DPS, as her Burst ability boosts damage output and gives the team a great means of crowd control. If you use the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set to boost her Burst DMG, she becomes a strong contender for damage dealing. Paired with the Skyward Atlas, her Elemental damage will get a boost and can offer a huge boost to her normal attacks at random, a 50% chance.
Mona - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Emblem of the Severed FateEnergy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK% Set Bonuses:
- (2) Energy Recharge + 20%
- (4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.
Skyward Atlas
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: ATK 7.2%
Best Party Members to match Mona with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Mona is a great Support and Damage amplifier, as her ability to create elemental reactions are phenomenal. Diluc is a great DPS to help finish off any stragglers after the main attack from Mona and can create Vaporize to elevate damage.
Bennett is your best choice for healing and he also will create an attack buff and provide resonance with Diluc. Ganyu will round off the team by helping create Melt reactions and attack groups with her charged attack.
F2P TeamMona is will be DPS and offer support as a reaction starter. Amber can help crowd control for the team and deliver damage from afar. Barbara is a great healer and has resonance with Mona. Xiangling will provide Pyro resonance and can help deliver some serious damage while on the field.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Ripple of Fate - Normal AttackNormal Attack: Perform up to 4 water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Gathering the might of Hydro, Mona plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 37.6%
- 2-Hit DMG 36%
- 3-Hit DMG 44.8%
- 4-Hit DMG 56.2%
- Charged Attack DMG - 150%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50
- Plunge DMG - 56.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%
Mirror Reflection of Doom - Elemental SkillCreates an illusory Phantom of fate from coalesced waterspouts. The Phantom has the following special properties:
- Continuously taunts nearby enemies, attracting their fire.
- Continuously deals Hydro DMG to nearby enemies.
- When its duration expires, the Phantom explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.Hold
Utilizes water currents to move backwards swiftly before conjuring a Phantom. Only one Phantom created by Mirror Reflection of Doom can exist at any time.
- DoT - 32%
- Explosion DMG - 133%
- CD 12s
Stellaris Phantasm - Elemental BurstMona summons the sparkling waves and creates a reflection of the starry sky, applying the Illusory Bubble status to opponents in a large AoE Illusory Bubble
Traps opponents inside a pocket of destiny and also makes them Wet. Renders weaker opponents immobile. When an opponent affected by Illusory Bubble sustains DMG, the following effects are produced:
- Applies an Omen to the opponent, which gives a DMG Bonus, also increasing the DMG of the attack that causes it.
- Removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing Hydro Elemental DMG in the process. The DMG Bonus does not apply to the Hydro Elemental DMG dealt in this instance
- Illusory Bubble Duration- 8.0s
- Illusory Bubble Explosion DMG - 442%
- DMG Bonus - 42%
- Omen Duration - 4.0s
- CD - 15.0s
- Energy Cost - 60
Illusory Torrent - Alternate SprintMona cloaks herself within the water's flow, consuming Stamina to move rapidly. When under the effect of Illusory Torrent, Mona can move at high speed on water. Applies the Wet status to nearby enemies when she reappears. Skill Attributes Activation Stamina Consumption - 10
Stamina Drain - 15/s
Come 'n' Get Me, Hag! - 1st Ascension PassiveAfter she has used Illusory Torrent for 2s, if there are any enemies nearby, Mona will automatically create a Phantom. A Phantom created in this manner lasts for 2s, and its explosion DMG is equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom.
Waterborne Destiny - 4th Ascension PassiveIncreases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.
Principium of Astrology - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 25% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflowers):
- Whopperflower Nectar
- Shimmering Nectar
- Energy Nectar
Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Resistance
- Guide to Resistance
- Philosophies of Resistance
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):Ring of Boreas
Constellations
Prophecy of SubmersionWhen any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for 8s:
- Electro-Charged DMG increases by 15%.
- Vaporize DMG increases by 15%.
- Hydro Swirl DMG increases by 15%.
- Frozen duration is extended by 15%.
Lunar ChainWhen a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every 5s.
Restless RevolutionIncreases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Prophecy of OblivionWhen any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.
Mockery of FortunaIncreases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Rhetorics of CalamitasUpon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the DMG of her next Charged Attack per second of movement. A maximum DMG Bonus of 180% can be achieved in this manner. The effect lasts for no more than 8s.
Genshin Impact Mona Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Philanemo Mushroom ×3
- Varunada Lazurite Sliver ×1
- Whopperflower Nectar ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Philanemo Mushroom ×10
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×3
- Whopperflower Nectar ×15
- Cleansing Heart ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Philanemo Mushroom ×20
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×6
- Shimmering Nectar ×12
- Cleansing Heart ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Philanemo Mushroom ×20
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×3
- Shimmering Nectar ×18
- Cleansing Heart ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Philanemo Mushroom ×45
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×6
- Energy Nectar ×12
- Cleansing Heart ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Philanemo Mushroom ×60
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone ×6
- Energy Nectar ×24
- Cleansing Heart ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Mona starts with 810 HP, 22 ATK, and 51 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityMona can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.
