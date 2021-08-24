The Pegasus Dream Tour has just announced its interactive Pegasus Parasports Grand Prix happening on August 25th, letting players experience all the real-world action of the Paralympics straight from their device. The largest official tournament will run until September 5th, and in-game medals will be awarded based on the player’s total points throughout the competition.

As the first-ever Paralympics’ official video game, JP Games’ Pegasus Dream Tour will also provide IRL updates about the Tokyo competitions for the mobile community through the main screen found in the center of Pegasus City. The multiplayer features of the game up the ante when it comes to the social aspect of the Paralympics, allowing players from across the globe to come together and enjoy the synchronized events, as well as watch highlights from the convenience of their phones.

The competitive virtual parasport matches include boccia, 100m sprint, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair racing, and football 5-a-side. Throughout the competition, Mines - the players’ avatars - can express their support and enthusiasm about the virtual and IRL events through stamps and emotes. Then, on September 5th, the Parasports Grand Prix closing ceremony will gather the RPG avatars of the Virtual DREAMS COME TRUE stars for an in-game virtual concert called “Let’s Evolve!” for free.

Joining the ceremony are the avatars of nine real Paralympic athletes including football 5-a-side player Silvio Velo, wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson, boccia player Hirose Takayuki, and javelin thrower Holly Robinson. To top it all off, there will be a tap mission game where players can build a stage for the event using Doraemon’s gadget called the “Material Converter”.

You can find out more about the concert on the official website, or download The Pegasus Dream Tour on the App Store and on Google Play for free to join in on all the fun.

