NetEase's latest mobile game lets you become a pirate and set sail in the open ocean. The game is titled War for the Seas and has just been released globally for Android.

About War for the Seas

War for the Seas is an RPG developed and published by NetEase Games. It is an open-world game, meaning you can set sail and go anywhere around the world map. The game gives players an immense level of freedom. The objective is quite simple, go out in the open seas as an expert sailor and explore, discover new areas and fulfil your ambitions to become the best of the best.

To make it more interesting, NetEase has added a lot of social elements to the game. War for the Seas features allies, mentorship and guild nations, meaning, you are never alone (unless you want to be). But having allies means you can fight against your enemies to conquer the seas.

War for the Seas is as real as it can get

NetEase Games has tried to make the game as realistic as possible. The game features a realistic naval warfare system which means players get to control the ship by turning the rudder, and battle against enemies by adjusting the cannon before firing.

It's astonishing to see the developer's attention to the smaller details to make the game feel as realistic as possible.

War for the Seas released - Here is how to download

If you have decided to become a pirate going on raids, treasure hunts, and conquer the open seas, then you can download War for the Seas now via Google Play

War for the Seas is a free-to-play game with an optional in-app purchase. At the moment, it is only available on Android. NetEase has not provided any information about when, or if, the game will launch for iOS users.