If you have been waiting for the mobile version of Frostpunk, then we have a piece of good news for you today. NetEase Games has just released the Frostpunk Mobile Limited Technical Test in the Philippines. This is the first time fans can download and experience Frostpunk on their mobile devices.

In this post, we will not only be providing you with more details about the ongoing Frostpunk Mobile beta but also teach you how to access the game from anywhere in the world.

Frostpunk Mobile Limited Technical Test Begins in the Philippines

Test Platform: Android

Test Region: The Philippines

Test Period: 20 August to TBA

NetEase announced the starting of Frostpunk mobile’s first technical build via the game's official website . The announcement was brief and provided the basic details of the test build, which are:

How can you download and play Frostpunk Mobile right now?

As we mentioned previously, the mobile version of Frostpunk has only be released in the Philippines, and all players in the country can simply head to Google Play and download it right away. However, what if you are from another country and still want to access the game?

Though we don't recommend downloading apps from unofficial sources, you can download a Frostpunk Mobile APK from a third-party app store like TapTap and use a VPN (connected to the Philippines region) to access the game from anywhere around the world.

When will Frostpunk Mobile release?

Unfortunately, no official information has been provided with regards to the launch of Frostpunk Mobile. However, now that the game development is in full swing, it should be arriving soon.

NetEase will carry out more beta tests in different regions before launching the game globally. They will announce the dates and regions of any such upcoming beta of Frostpunk Mobile via the game's official website. So keep an eye out there or stay tuned with us for the latest updates.