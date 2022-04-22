Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice (previously Frostpunk Mobile) has just entered an alpha test phase. NetEase has just announced that the first regional alpha test of Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is now live on Google Play in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

In this post, we will discuss how you can download and play Frostpunk before its official release, regardless of your physical location.

How to download and play Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice before the official release on Android?

As mentioned above, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice’s alpha test has officially been released on Android in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines. So, if you are from any of these three countries, you can simply download and play the game directly from Google Play

But if you are from any other country, don't worry. Just follow these steps to download and play Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice before the official release:

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to Australia (Although you can connect to any of the three countries)

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon on the upper right-hand side

Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the “add another account” button and enter your login information)

Now search Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

