Yostar Games of Azur Lane and Arknights fame has just announced Revived Witch, a charming new RPG that features adorable pixel art with anime-inspired characters. Players will step into the shoes of a witch who’s suffering from memory loss, and will journey through fantastical lands to discover what she has lost.

Developer PixelNeko is a start-up game development studio that’s based in Beijing, China, and they’re founded by a group of pixel enthusiasts. Revived Witch combines pixel art with lush 3D environments and Live2D motion, offering a unique gameplay experience. Built with UNITY, the game lets you travel across parallel worlds to uncover secrets about a mysterious war and the chaos that goes along with it. It will also feature an immersive and dynamic weather system, and will supposedly provide a different kind of experience with lights and shadows.

Revived Witch will launch on iOS and Android officially in late 2021. Details about the game are pretty scarce at the moment, but pre-registration is scheduled to start very soon. If you’re eager to know about the game, you can join the community of fans over on the official Facebook channel, or check out the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

You can also have a look at the embedded trailers here - the pixel art trailer, in particular, is giving me strong old-school Star Ocean vibes. It’s also reminiscent of classic faves like Lunar: Silver Star Story, plus, the soundtrack is just beautiful. It’s definitely worth keeping this game on your radar in the next few weeks - I know I will.

On the hunt for more JRPGs on your phone that will satisfy your thirst for anime-inspired visuals and gameplay? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best JRPGs for Android phones and tablets?