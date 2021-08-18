Pokemon Unite has proven to be quite popular since it arrived on Nintendo Switch on 21st July. Since then, mobile users have sat patiently and waited for their opportunity to join in the fun. Today, we've moved a step closer, as the game is now available to pre-register for iOS and Android ahead of its release on 22nd September.

The Pokemon Company is trying to entice folks to sign up with several pre-registration rewards that will become unlocked when certain milestones are reached. One million pre-registers will see players receive 1000 Aeos Tickets when the game launches on mobile, whilst two million will reward them with a Pikachu Unite License.

Beauty & brawn! Dashing and devastating! Majestic and… massive? Sylveon and Mamoswine make their appearance! Stay tuned for more details on when they'll show up on the shores of Aeos Island! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/JmPqSvruRd — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

Finally, five million pre-registrants will net players the Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear – which is basically a skin if you're unfamiliar with the game. However, it still requires a little more work than simply pre-registering. To claim all the rewards, players will need to log into the game on mobile and complete the log-in event before 31st October.

Beyond new of the mobile version, we've also learned that two new Pokemon be welcomed to the Pokemon Unite roster soon, Mamoswine and Sylveon. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a new character to play today, Blissey was added to the game today and, unsurprisingly, fills the healer role.

Pokemon Unite is available to pre-order now, over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 22nd September. Alternatively, you can play the game today on Nintendo Switch. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Pokémon Unite news stories!