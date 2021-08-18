Marvel Future Revolution will release globally very soon. The developers have already released a couple of Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes to celebrate the occasion. Players can use them to collect free in-game items as soon as they jump into the action.

If you are looking for Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes, then your search ends here.

List of Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes

GAMESPOTMFR - Redeem this code for 50x potential reports. (Code to work after the launch of the game on August 25, 2021)

- Redeem this code for 50x potential reports. (Code to work after the launch of the game on August 25, 2021) MFRLIVE - Redeem this code for exclusive in-game items. (redeemable after August 25, 2021, global launch)

- Redeem this code for exclusive in-game items. (redeemable after August 25, 2021, global launch) LAUNCH825 - Redeem this code for exclusive in-game items. (redeemable after August 25, 2021, global launch)

Here is a list of all working Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes:

Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working coupon codes and use them at the earliest possible time.

To avoid any errors, please make sure you enter the Marvel Future Revolution coupon codes above exactly as it is written, including any special characters, capital letters and so forth.

How to redeem Marvel Future Revolution codes?

Open the game and click on the menu icon at the top right side of the screen

Click on the settings button

Now go to the 'accounts' section

Enter any of the above coupon codes

Click on confirm

If you are having a tough time figuring out how to redeem these codes, then just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem codes in Marvel Future Revolution.

And that's it! Now the rewards from the Marvel Future Revolution coupon code will pop up on your screen, and get added to your in-game account.

About Marvel Future Revolution

Marvel Future Revolution is Marvel's first, open-world MMORPG game. The game is developed and published by Netmarble. Marvel Future Revolution is a mix of a mobile action game , and an open-world . As a result, it allows the players to battle alongside their friends and other online players, be it your friend or a random player.

The game also features a story mode that has been specially written for this game. So, you can expect to come across a lot of narrative scenes that will tell you what is happening in the Marvel universe whilst your actions and victories will determine how the story progresses.

Players can download Marvel Future Revolution via Google Play and Apple App Store starting from August 25.

