Marvel Future Revolution bags the Innovation award at the 2022 Apple Design Awards

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment have announced that Marvel Future Revolution has bagged a big win at this year's Apple Design Awards. The open-world RPG with triple-A quality won the Innovation award as revealed during WWDC22 on Apple.com.

In Marvel Future Revolution, players step into a new multiverse as a member of Omega Flight to fight against villains alongside popular superheroes in the franchise. There are eight characters to choose from with highly customisable gear, featuring more than 400 million costume combinations to tinker around with.

“It is such a privilege to be recognized with this prestigious award,” says Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble. "By leveraging not only our talented team of developers and highly collaborative relationship with Marvel, but also all the hard work from the entire team at Netmarble, MARVEL Future Revolution will continuously offer best-in-class experiences for gamers around the globe."

The game has also previously won the 2021 iPad Game of the Year and the Best Competitive Game on Google Play in 2021. If you're keen on giving the game a go and seeing the innovations for yourself, you can download Marvel Future Revolution on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on the game's official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay as well.

