Marvel Future Revolution's latest update introduces Kate Bishop alongside new events and other features

After adding Chaos Magic into the mix last month, Marvel Future Revolution, Netmarble’s open-world mobile RPG is taking a slightly grounded route with its next hero. She’s no ordinary person though. A master archer and the student of an even greater archer, Marvel Future Revolution’s latest update adds Kate Bishop to the squad alongside new in-game events and features.

Marvel Future Revolution’s latest companion hero, Kate Bishop, has been inspired by Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV that aired on Disney+. In-game Kate will be as skilful as Hailee Steinfeld was on the show with amazing marksmanship. Her speciality allows her to reduce enemy movement speed and defence by shooting arrows until summoning time is over. She’s a must-have hero! We will add her to the Marvel Future Revolution tier list as long as she gets tested.

Elsewhere in Marvel Future Revolution, the Master Archer’s Omega Wheel Event will feature Kate. Players can spin the wheel to gather various rewards including a 4-star Special Costume Box using the Master Archer Tokens. Number three on our list of updates is the P.E.G.A.S.U.S Base’s new feature called Core Booster. It will serve as a buddy to improve Core Synthesizer by increasing the success rate of combining Cores.

Furthermore, the Battle Challenge has expanded and now features rounds 36 to 40. They have difficulty modifiers as well, with higher scores being achieved at higher difficulties. The weekly Battle Challenge also sees the addition of a Core Booster Essence. To top it all off, the Ancient Invader Returns Epic Invasion from last November makes a return. It has also been enhanced to make the experience that much more satisfying.

Ready to get your hands on Kate Bishop and participate in the other events? Then download Marvel Future revolution for free on the App Store and Google Play.