If you’ve seen the roster for the PUBG 2021 TEAM UP CHALLENGE, then you already know it is stacked! But why stop there? Why not add another legend into the mix. Well, put your hands together for the celebrity ambassador of the North American region for the PUBG Team Up Challenge 2021, Tyrese Gibson!

The box office star has been part of eight Fast & Furious movies with more in the pipeline, he was in the original Transformers movie and has been nominated for a GRAMMY Awards six times. He's pretty successful, no doubt.

He will be joining forces with nine other celebrities and 74 influencers who will take part in the PUBG 2021 TEAM UP CHALLENGE.

A quick recap on the Team Up Challenge. Six regions of the world will have their own celebrity-backed teams and will play multiple matches until a champion is crowned. The tournament will run from August 20th - 28th, with the finals being held on August 29th. Viewers can watch the action unfold on PUBG MOBILE’s official YouTube handle and can also win numerous prizes in the process.

Tyrese’s partnership with PUBG MOBILE aims to raise money for the renowned non-profit organization Global Green, which aims to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. PUBG MOBILE has already committed a donation of $50,000 to Global Green and through this partnership we expect to see many more people from PUBG MOBILE’s 800 million+ player base help and support the creation of a better tomorrow.

PUBG MOBILE has already committed a donation of $50,000 to Global Green and through this partnership we expect to see many more people from PUBG MOBILE's 800 million+ player base help and support the creation of a better tomorrow.

