Black Desert Mobile’s latest update welcomes a brand new class into the fray: the Lahn class. Pearl Abyss’ critically-acclaimed MMO initially offered players the opportunity to create both the Lahn and her alternative class, Crimson Lily, in the character creator previously. This time around, players can now use their Lahn or Crimson Lily warrior as a playable character in the game.

Black Desert Mobile has also recently released new classes such as the Archer and Fletcher. With the new Lahn class, players can expect a unique class system and the choice to either deal devastating damage with their Lahn’s original Ascension class or the alternative Crimson Lily Awakening class. Both feature dance-like, acrobatic movements in swift but deadly combinations, and both look hella awesome while doing it.

The Lahn class’ main weapon is the Crescent Pendulum, with a Noble Sword sub-weapon and a handy Glide skill. This nifty trick lets her glide atop unwitting foes before dealing a deadly blow on enemies below. Meanwhile, the Crimson Lily Alternate Class features Crimson Glaives as her main weapon and the Chain as her sub. She can deal damage to foes within a large area with elegance and style.

The open-world MMORPG is also boosting its festivities to celebrate the arrival of Lahn, with cool in-game rewards like Black Pearls, Abyssal accessories, and a tier 4 or 5 pet. This can be acquired by reaching Level 60 using either Lahn or Crimson Lily.

If you’re eager to give these new characters a try, Black Desert Mobile is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can check out the official website to learn more about the latest developments, or you can take a peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Lahn’s skills.

Looking for more MMOs? Have a look at our list of the top 28 best mobile multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets!

Want more? Check out our 65 other Black Desert Mobile news stories!