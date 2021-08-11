Aion 2 was announced way back in 2018, and since then, players have been eagerly waiting for the title to launch. Thanks to the recent NCSoft's shareholders conference, it has been revealed that the company has plans to launch the game in 2022.

Have you been waiting for Aion 2 for a long time? In this post, we will be taking a deep look at the recent details that have popped up in the recent NCSoft's Earnings Conference Call.

NCSoft wants to launch Aion 2 globally in 2022

With Korean developers, we usually see that their games launch regionally, and after a couple of years, the game then receives a global launch. However, this time NCSoft, wants to take a global approach. They want to release Aion 2 worldwide and not continue the tradition of launching regionally first and expanding to other countries later.

Although the company has made its intentions clear, nothing has been confirmed yet. But it'll surely come as good news for all the international fans who have been eagerly awaiting the game's launch. I've personally been waiting to get my hands on Aion 2 since its initial announcement.

